It’s Iowa State Fair time! Summer ‘22 has flown by as most summers do. As an ooolllllddddd 4-Her, county and state fair times are some of my favorite memories. I learned a lot through those years. Belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity are just a few of those skills. I also learned so much about hospitality and kindness. Whether it was a table place setting entered into static exhibits or watching as one family helps another learn the ropes of exhibiting their projects or one dad pats the back or turns the tail of a stubborn calf while the 4-Her’s parent pulls from the front; young Iowans are taught the value of having a goal and working toward accomplishing it while helping others do the same. 4-Hers learn a strong work ethic as they work on their projects and serve our communities.
Pastor's Column
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- Time for a change
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Trial date set for Chiropractor accused of sexual abuse
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- A time of transition
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.