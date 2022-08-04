It’s Iowa State Fair time! Summer ‘22 has flown by as most summers do. As an ooolllllddddd 4-Her, county and state fair times are some of my favorite memories. I learned a lot through those years. Belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity are just a few of those skills. I also learned so much about hospitality and kindness. Whether it was a table place setting entered into static exhibits or watching as one family helps another learn the ropes of exhibiting their projects or one dad pats the back or turns the tail of a stubborn calf while the 4-Her’s parent pulls from the front; young Iowans are taught the value of having a goal and working toward accomplishing it while helping others do the same. 4-Hers learn a strong work ethic as they work on their projects and serve our communities.

