Getting ready for Christmas is a task most of us undertake at this time of year. Memories surface of those who have passed as I take ornaments, knick-knacks and candles out of the storage boxes. I have some gold tinsel from my Grandma Mabel - her birthday was Christmas and she went all out. Her Christmas tree was the aluminum one with the rotating colored light. Every year I tell myself to throw away the tinsel but for some reason I can't. Remembering Grandma is reason enough to keep it. The Christmas music on our saved cds plays and candles perfume the air as I think about 2021 and all the things that have happened.
We got our COVID-19 vaccinations in March and then got our booster shots when they became available. All the adults in the Harris O'Brien clan received their vaccinations. Then the Delta variant arrived in May and really started making an impact in August. It seemed as though our window of opportunity to discard our masks and avoid crowds was starting to close. The data coming out about the deadliness of Delta found us starting to withdraw again.
Our family got together throughout the summer and fall as we continued to partially isolate and be cautious. Whenever we ventured out in the public we wore our masks. Science from various sources - the CDC, Dr. Michael Osterholm PhD, MPH and other experts in the field have guided our decision to continue to mask and avoid indoor crowds. There is so little known with these new viruses that it seems better for us to err on the side of doing no harm to others than to scrap COVID-19 protocol. Even though we are vaccinated and boostered, we can still be carriers of virus germs.
What puzzles us is why so many people go without masks out in public. When I am shopping I'm tempted to stop someone and ask that question but I am usually in a hurry, don't want to bother that person or just plain scared to open that can of worms. Many think we are stupid and have lost our freedom by wearing a mask. Some get defensive if the subject is brought up. A public health issue has become so politicized it has broken up families and friends. Does it have to be this way? Can we think of each other as family and community and rally around keeping our community healthy?
Omicron has now become the word of the day. The experts believe if we wear masks and wash our hands that we will be less likely to catch or spread the virus. Every day we get bombarded by the media and I don't know about you, but the information is sometimes confusing, overstated or understated. We try to follow the Precautionary Principle when making decisions about our impact on others.
"The principle applies to human health and the environment. The ethical assumption behind the precautionary principle is that humans are responsible to protect, preserve, and restore the global ecosystems on which all life, including our own, depends."
This week a tornado came very close to our house and did a bit of damage, our neighbors were hit harder. What happens? People start showing up to help clear the debris, board up the windows and bring food. What if people chose to make cleaning up after a storm political? There are those who do not believe the climate is changing and others that do. People could say "well, those victims of the storm are climate deniers and they don't need help," or "they don't belong to the same political party so they don't deserve help." How awful would that be if people stooped to that level? Especially at Christmas time.
My wish to everyone in our community is for a peaceful, healthy and joyous Christmas. For many of us it is a time of laughing, singing and talking - for some of us it is a time of sorrow and longing. Please be kind to one another and enter into 2022 with an open mind and heart to what the future brings.