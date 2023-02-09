Pastor's Column

Pastor Lauri Boysen

It has been two years now that we sold our acreage in Dunlap. Just the other day, I remembered the hills that were a joy for our children and grandchildren to roll down to the bottom where the play gym stood. The older I get the harder it is for me to enjoy those adventures down the hills. I’m like a robot, alerting every little thing that could possibly go wrong. So, if I see a thistle, I pull it away before it snags them. If I see a bunch of rocks that may twist their ankle, I lead them in a different direction. If I see a huge ditch that might entrap them, I make sure to lift them over. I go before my children and now my grandchildren. My eyes travel the path before them, so nothing happens them except maybe a few grass stains.

