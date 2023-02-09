Pastor's Column

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.