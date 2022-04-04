Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie. Mother Nature is fickle and cooler temperatures and even a recent dusting of snow has kept heartier fare and stick-to-your-ribs dishes on the menu. Back in my home town of Sioux Falls, S. D., there was a superb Eastern European restaurant that had itS hey day in the 90’s and early 2000’s called “Touch of Europe,” an underground stone grotto lit by candlelight. The bistro also featured live Jazz and a Piano Bar. I was a regular patron and enjoyed singing with a couple of the local CBS news affiliate anchors that happened to be great jazz vocalists.
The menu featured Eastern European delicacies, including stuffed grape leaves and Russian Caviar on fresh baked bread. My favorite dish was Lithuanian Goulash, a simple but elegant dish made from pork tenderloin with fresh carrots and a a lovely paprika cream sauce. Here is my interpretation of this delightful meal.
Lithuanian Goulash
Ingredients you will need:
1 Pound Pork Tenderloin
1 12 oz can tomato puree
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 can Del Monte stewed tomatoes
2 cups raw carrots peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch diagonal sliced pieces
1 yellow onion peeled and sliced into thin slices
3 garlic cloves peeled and sliced thin
3 tablespoons Hungarian paprika
6 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried dill
kosher salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
1) Prepare veggies. In a medium sauce pan, bring carrots to a boil (covered with enough water to cook until tender) drain carrots and set aside.
2) Rinse and pat dry tenderloin, season with salt and pepper. In a large saute pan (medium heat) pan sear the tenderloin in olive oil on all sides cooking to a medium rare. Remove from pan and move to a cutting board, let rest for 10 minutes then slice into bite sized medallions.
3) Add butter garlic and onions to the saute pan, once onions soften add herbs and the heavy whipping cream, simmer for 10 minutes adding tenderloin medallions and the stewed tomatoes. Simmer for another 10 minutes until the sauce thickens.
Serve with Mashed potatoes or Jasmine Rice.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band “KISS” “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. Chef Jamie is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.