Maybe it’s the weather. Finally the end of a long, endless winter has given way to a sense of renewal and hope. Or maybe it feels like COVID is largely behind us and it just seems like things are finally on the upswing. But whatever the reason there is an undeniable sense of optimism in the air around Atlantic.
Last week I sat down with Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett to catch up on her first months in office - a term that has so far been filled with everything from big ticket items like housing development to the smaller, less impactful, but important issues addressing the community’s image. All infused with the inescapable sense of optimism that things that make a difference are happening in the community.
It’s getting to be a long list but Garrett touched on many of the ongoing issues in the city: the city’s involvement in the creation of a new housing development; the addition of new police officers bringing the department up to being nearly fully staffed; ongoing programs in the Parks and Recreation department, including new positions and higher pay for lifeguards; beautification efforts at the intersection of 7th and Olive; a possible community cleanup program that is being discussed and changes to the city’s nuisance laws aimed at improving the city’s appearance. That’s the short list.
“There is so much possibility right now,” she said. “The city is doing a great job.”
The city’s effort to address the ongoing housing shortage took a huge step forward when the Council agreed last month to purchase just over 41 acres along Olive Street and, over time, develop as many as 69 new lots. There are plans to add a walking trail in the development as well.
It's a bold step for the community but is months, if not years away from completion. There are a lot of issues to be worked out and in many ways the city is working through the process as it goes. But Garrett notes that it isn’t the only housing program in the city.
There is currently a housing development on Redwood Drive where “dirt is already being turned,” which is being developed by Marty Boose – Boose Building Construction. Contact Marty Boose directly for more information.
Housing inquiries regarding the 41 acres lots or In-fill lots can be addressed through Atlantic City Hall.
The city also has an ongoing program to fill vacant lots in the community with new homes with ongoing incentives for developing in-fill housing, on lots that the city owns and have been cleared and cleaned up and are now ready for new construction. There are at least 10 of those lots currently available and residents can buy one for as little as $1 as long as a home is built on them.
“We actually have some lots that have a lot of interest,” she said, adding that a couple may already be spoken for.
See city hall for more details
And there have also been a number of small steps that, taken as a whole, add up quickly and add to the overall quality of life in the community.
In just the past few months the city has hired several new officers and promoted two others, bring the department to 12 members, one short of being fully staffed; plans are being considered for improving the city’s space at Seventh and Olive streets by adding new landscaping, trees and possible a new sign; and work has begun on the cleanup and restoration of Bull Creek.
“I never underestimate the small steps because (even with small steps) you’re still moving,” she added.
Also under consideration is adding a community cleanup day, the details of which are still being worked out. That goes along with changes to the city’s nuisance law lowering the height of grass from 12 to 9 inches before it needs to be mowed.
Garrett acknowledged that there may be residents who may not have the equipment, time or ability to keep on top of the new requirements, but says she is hopeful that community members and neighbors will be able to pitch in where needed before the city gets involved.
It’s part of the sense of community that she believes is growing and she says she has already noticed a greater sense of community pride and a willingness to get involved from the public.
“At this point I just think people are thinking, “I can do something, I can help. I can step out and that’s what I’ve said all along, it’s going to take all of us,” she said. “There is so much possibility right now. The city is doing a great job. You see what’s happening, everyone is getting involved somewhere.”
The city has hired a new pool manager and increased the salaries of the lifeguards and is still accepting applications for seasonal staff for the swimming pool. Garrett says to “contact Bryant or Jeff at the Parks & Rec. office. I’m sure they will be happy to hear from you”.
“The foundation has been laid,” Garrett said. “We have a great foundation. Whitney drew a line in the rich soil of Iowa and said let’s build a town. All we’re doing now is building on it. We’re going to continue to build on it and it’s just going to be another layer. Whatever we do is progress - as long as we don’t go backwards.”