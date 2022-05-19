“The Lord God made garments of skin for Adam and his wife and clothed them.”
-Genesis 3:21
Of all the times I’ve read through the Creation Story, this verse just now jumped out at me. What a picture of God’s care and compassion! Adam and Eve had just let God down by disobeying the one command He gave them not to do while in the garden. They were not to eat the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. This was the only way Adam and Eve could sin, and they did. Sin entered the world. The world was now fractured and man was separated from God in a new way. And yet, God meets with them and clothes them. The sin didn’t go unpunished, but it also didn’t go unforgiven. God clothed them so they didn’t have to live in shame. This is a picture of God’s grace.
Disciple, don’t dare walk another day naked and ashamed. Don’t live in the guilt and regret of sinfulness. God wants to clothe you with care, compassion and grace. God wants to meet with you amid the mess you’ve created. God wants to clothe you with love, mercy and grace.
Come out and allow God to meet with you. Ask for forgiveness. Forgive yourself and those who need the same from you. And live today clothed in freedom. Live today covered by God so that you can take steps shamelessly.