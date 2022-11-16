Someone on Twitter had, after an unexpected moment happened this past weekend in college football, made the comment about not expecting this to have been on their 2002 football Bingo card.
So, I thought of some things that some of you might think were unexpected ... and maybe a few things that were expected in the crazy world of football. This goes for the three major levels, from high school to college to the NFL.
This is by no means an all-inclusive list, just a few things I thought of off the top of my head. But here goes ... some unexpected milestones, highlights and lowlights of football for your Bingo card:
- Both Iowa State and Oklahoma, after beginning the season with promising aspirations, being on the brink of elimination from a bowl game this year. The 5-5 Sooners have a better shot than the Cyclones do of attaining bowl eligibility (six wins), with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech on the schedule, and just one win is needed. ISU, with a 4-6 record, must win out to have a chance at any December game; while Texas Tech is definitely winnable, the Cyclones’ season finale is against – ouch! – fourth-ranked TCU.
- Iowa, ranked last or near the bottom of most offensive categories among Division I teams, finds their footing on offense and works their way into Big Ten West title contention.
- On a related note, either defense and/or special teams winning more than one of the Hawkeyes’ games, including a mind-boggling 7-3 win over South Dakota State University, thanks to two safeties and a field goal.
- On the high school front, all four teams in the Iowa Class 5A state playoff semifinals are from suburban Des Moines. In 50 years of playoffs, at least one of the last four teams was from eastern Iowa reached the final four, and more than once, a team from Sioux City was also among the last metro-class schools standing.
- Of the 14 state semifinal games, only four games were within one score (eight points or fewer). The average margin of victory for the remaining 10 games was 26.3 points, with one of those – the Harlan-ADM game – being the closest with the Cyclones’ 14-point win.
- For the third year in a row, a team other than West Des Moines Dowling will be the large-school state champion. While the most successful metro schools continue to be from the Des Moines suburbs, the balance of football power has shifted to the Southeast Polks, Ankenys and – at least this year – West Des Moines Valleys.
- Atlantic beating Creston in a thrilling finish, yet not getting what they had earned: A spot in the Iowa Class 3A playoffs, thanks to the playoff system that had the Panther – albeit with a better overall record – with more playoff points than the Trojans. Both teams had played tough non-district schedules and were part of a district that had two teams reach the semifinals ... meaning the least that could have been done was invite both teams to the playoffs and bump another non top-2 team from another district.
- After years of domination and being the standard of all quarterbacks, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady begins to show signs of wear and tear, as the Buccaneers are an average 5-5 (as of this writing).
- After years of domination and also being one of the best quarterbacks of all time, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers also faltering – although not all of it his fault – as Green Bay stumbles to a 4-6 record (as of this writing).
- Alabama, after a pair of losses to fellow top-10 powerhouses Tennessee and LSU, falls out of national title contention. And many of you thought for sure an Alabama-Georgia matchup in the 2023 national championship game was a sure thing.
- Scott Frost and Paul Cryst fired from their head-coaching jobs at Nebraska and Wisconsin not even halfway through the season. At least in Frost’s case, one would have thought the Cornhuskers’ powers-that-be would have at least waited to see if things got better, but they didn’t. The dismissal of Cryst, who was successful at Wisconsin, is head-scratching even with his Badgers beginning the year 2-3.
- Overall, a trend of impatient fans, boosters, donors and administrations demanding that coaches of their favorite teams be removed immediately after perceived poor starts. To that end, many Iowa football fans should be grateful that Gary Barta has been supportive, if not patient with Kirk Ferentz, as it seems that anywhere else, even with 24 years under his belt, he would have at the very least been forced – at job point – to fire his son as offensive coordinator.
- A growing number of teams, Perry and Shenandoah among the most notable, suspending their programs at mid-season due to “safety concerns” – i.e., injuries that decimated their teams to a point where they could not safely field a team. In Perry’s case, the win came just weeks after breaking a 40-plus game losing streak and designs on beginning to turn the Jays’ downtrodden football team around.
And I’m sure there are other events that were foreseen and not foreseen.
But they’d sure make for an interesting variation of Bingo, and a fun one at that.
Any others? Let me know and I may include them in a future Ratskin’s Rumblings. Just email me at sports@ant-news.com; all that’s needed is just a brief explanation of the happening of said weird unforeseen event.
Also on the Bingo card, since I’m sure many of them are country music fans:
- The deaths of Naomi Judd (the mother half of the Judds), Loretta Lynn, cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley, and Alabama fiddler and bass guitarist Jeff Cook. Several of Alabama’s biggest hits, including “Tennessee River,” “Dixieland Delight,” “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle In the Band)” and many others, are played at many a college football game, and those titles featured Cook prominently on fiddle.
The list of country music legends that were in their prime in my lifetime continues to diminish. With the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis, there are no remaining artists who had a No. 1 hit on Billboard magazine’s country chart prior to 1960; the earliest surviving artist is 93-year-old Leroy Van Dyke, who in 1961 (when he was all of 32 years old) had a monster No. 1 hit with “Walk On By.”
With Loretta Lynn’s passing, the earliest surviving inductee of the Country Music Hall Of Fame is Willie Nelson. Lynn, the Coal Miner’s Daughter, was enshrined in 1988, and Nelson, the “Red Headed Stranger,” was honored in 1993.
I listened recently to a couple of old “American Country Countdown” programs, from late 1979, where then-host Bob Kingsley spoke of the anticipation of the then-in-production movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and spoke reverently on Lynn’s contributions to country music and her groundbreaking songs. And we were well rewarded with one of the most iconic biopics ever released.
Willie, along with Dolly Parton, are the lone major country music stars from prior to 1980 that are left. We still have George Strait and Ricky Skaggs from the 1980s, and a lot of 1990s stars are still active.
But, as we’ve seen with the passing of icons this past year, the time will come, too, when someone will write reverent tributes to artists like Strait, Skaggs, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, and then eventually Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean and the current-day favorites.
Enjoy them while you can.