Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. Today's recipe Column will be short and sweet. Literally. As we come to our Holiday season it is time to break out the good China and share the best we have in wishes and "dishes" to welcome friends and the newly aquatinted to our hearth and home.
The former Governor of Iowa had a favorite dessert that his First Lady would make for him.
Coffee Jello:
This one is quick and easy to make for company anytime they stop by...
Just as before it can and is as easy as One. Two. Three.
1) Prepare three packages of clear plain jello mix.
2) Substitute Fresh HOT coffee for the water required.
3) Place Jello in refrigerator in individual China coffee cups leaving room for cream and sugar to season and flavor the coffee desert chill for the alloted time and and allow to cool and set. Pour a small amount of fresh whole cream over the jello and sprinkle with real sugar to taste.
Enjoy and share this special treat and time company comes a calling...
Happy Holidays to you .and yours from Chef Jamie and Family.
Chef Jamie is an Executive Chef with over 20 year experience as an Personal Chef to Political figures from both sides of the isle and he has cooked for musical icons such as the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney Band". Chef Jamie earned his stripes in the French tradition. He now proudly Calls Cass County and Atlantic home.
If you have any questions for the Chef you may write him care of this paper. Address all inquiring questions by saying "Hey Chef!" Chef Jamie eagerly awaits your questions. Best wishes for a Happy Holiday Season. Chef Jamie Koehler.