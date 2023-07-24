Atlantic, as we all know, no longer has a movie theater. It makes me sad and frustrated every time I drive on 4th and Poplar. Now the City Council is planning on abolishing the Parks and Recreation Department and divvying up the responsibilities among other departments that have no clue what a Parks and Recreation Department does. Will Atlantic become a desert of recreation and social activities? At least we still have a library and a YMCA that is doing a tremendous job of promoting activities for youth and adults.
Nicely mowed lawns and pretty painted houses, does not a community make.
Parks and recreation departments ensure that citizens have spaces to exercise, play, and do other activities to improve their quality of life. Directors of parks and recreation are hired by cities and towns to oversee the operations and finances of public parks and recreational spaces.
To abolish a department that adds to the social, economic, and environmental fabric of this community is an egregious injustice to our community. The citizens of Atlantic will pay the consequences. We need people who look to the future of our community instead of taking it backward.
According to this website:
https://www.liveabout.com/government-job-profile-parks-and-recreation-director-1669693#:~:text=Parks%20and%20recreation%20departments%20ensure%20that%20citizens%20have,and%20finances%20of%20public%20parks%20and%20recreational%20spaces.
The Director of Parks and Recreation Director position generally requires the ability to perform the following duties, including:
Planning capital expenditures for a city or town’s parks and recreation department
Ensuring that revenue is properly accounted for
Preparing the department’s annual budget request to the city council
Creating regular reports for the city council and board members
Presenting information to the city parks board or the city council on budgeting and other departmental matters
Coordinating fundraising initiatives for the department
Overseeing all city recreation programming
Overseeing marketing and publicity tied to city recreation programming
Supervising department staff such as park managers and monitoring policy compliance
This is a professional job that women and men go to college for. It is not a job for the good people who run other departments within the city. Those hardworking folks know their jobs and take care of the infrastructure of the town. Giving them a higher salary to spread them thinner in the work they do not, in the long run, support this town.
When the Personnel and Finance Committee met on July 10th to rewrite, refinance and abolish the Parks and Recreation Department, did this committee understand that the City of Atlantic is part and parcel to the downfall of the Department? The P & R Department is integral to a community’s well-being and, as the former Director stated, part of the reason for his leaving was the dysfunction of the city. It has been stated the former, former Director was bad at budgeting. If that was the case, the solution would have been to provide resources to the Director to help do better budgeting, not to micromanage the position.
Reallocating resources to law enforcement and economic development is short-sighted. Parks and Recreation creates economic development in our community and nationally has worked to cut down on crime.
A 2019 report indicates that although Iowa ranks low nationwide, around 35th and 36th, the economic impact of its Parks and Recreation Departments, brings in over $1 billion to our rural state and provides over 8,000 jobs. https://www.nrpa.org/publications-research/research-papers/the-economic-impact-of-local-parks/
Physical spaces, like parks, provide places for the community to go and that helps cut down on crime. Yes, there is vandalism as we have seen lately, but overall according to a study from North Carolina, the social aspect of parks is critical to the well-being of the community.
Shame on the decision makers of Atlantic for even considering a proposal that takes away an important part of our community.