I’ve attended a lot of funerals and officiated even more. One of the strange realities of being a pastor is that you spend more time at funerals than most people, apart from funeral directors.
Some funeral services are joy-filled – celebrating a long life well-lived and now welcomed into heaven. Some are particularly tear-stained and tragic. All of them are particularly memorable
I will never forget talking with a father and mother who lost their son at an early age. The dad said, “this is not how it is supposed to be, children bury their parents not the other way around.” We stood at his boy’s graveside, and he said to me, “Dave, what do I write on my boy’s gravestone? What epitaph will be worthy?
The sobering truth is that one day, someone will have to write one for you and me.
After last week’s funeral, I thought one day people will gather at mine. What will be said? Will they say I’ve lived my life well or was I a success?
Several years ago, I was working through a definition of a life well-lived and a life wasted. This was my conclusion: Failure is being successful at things that don’t matter.
How do we succeed in things that matter?
1. Character Matters. Many people believe that skill or giftedness is what is important. Skill may secure you that new job, but character is what will keep you employed in the long run. Your character reveals who you are what rules your heart. When push comes to shove, what are we deep down on the inside? Character is what comes out when we’re jostled, colors our instinctive reaction to life’s challenges, and shapes our most important relationships. It can be said, character is the will to do what is right, regardless of personal cost.
2. Kindness is non-negotiable. Simple courtesies can be an easily forgotten human factor, especially in a fast-paced culture In this fast pace world, kindness and compassion take a back seat to selfies, self-interest, and expendable human interactions. Professor of Environmental Studies and Politics, David W. Orr: said “The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers…It needs people who live well in their places.”
One of the questions I am in the habit of asking myself, is “do others feel safe in my presence”?
3. Relationships require investments. Are your relationships thriving or just surviving? The quality of your life is determined by the health of your relationships. Our relationships are not static. They never stay where we left them. They need nurtured. How can you invest in your most important relationships today?