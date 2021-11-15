Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
A couple of good friends of mine in Atlantic have a nick name for me, they call me "Jamie Gump" because of all my various stories and fun/unique life experiences. In the person of the late Carl F. McKenzie, I knew and had a true "Forrest Gump" for a friend. Carl served in the Army during the Korean War, went to Berkeley in the 60's and walked in a civil rights March arm-in-arm with Dr. Martin Luther King. He worked at area 51, but would never tell me where the alien bodies were. Carl also lived in Las Vegas in the 70's where he had many a celebrity friend including Cher, Elvis and Liberace. In addition to all this, he was an award winning chilli maker and this recipe is his, passed on down to me. Carl McKenzie was my best friend and I miss him to this very day. Join me in rembering a great soul by making together his signature Chilli Soup named for the Lakota Winter Season when the tree branches are covered with ice and they crack and "Pop" in the days warm sun.
Carl F. McKenzie's "Moon of Popping Trees Chilli"
This is a one pot dish. Please use the tallest and biggest soup pot you have in your home.
Ingredients:
Four Pounds of ground buffalo or lean beef
Three onions (1) white (1) red (1) yellow
Three of each color of bell peppers: Red, Yellow, orange and green
(8) Jalapenos (remove seeds)
(2) One pound cans of whole tomatoes with juice
(4) tablespoons Chilli Powder
(4) tablespoons ground cumin
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
Eight cloves of fresh garlic
One stick real unsalted butter
Olive oil
(1) bunch/container fresh thyme
Three tablespoons fresh Rosemary
(1) bunch fresh Italian leaf parsley
(3) tablespoons rubbed sage
This outstanding Chilli Soup will warm you inside and out and has won at chilli cook-offs in the South West including Las Vegas, Nevada and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
1) Heat your soup pot to medium heat, starting with 1/4 cup olive oil and one half stick butter. Peel and slice your garlic adding the garlic (saute until light brown) and chopped onions first chop all your onions and peppers into one inch square "grandma-style" pieces. A little less than one inch squares.
2) Remove stem and seeds from all peppers including jalapeno (chop fine) chop as above and add to pot. Cook until slightly browned but still with a little bite to them (al dente). Add your buffalo and beef and "stew" it with your veggies for about 15 minutes or until the buffalo/ beef is cooked. Add your Chilli Powder and ground cumin Salt and Pepper to taste.
3) Add your Tomatoes, crushing them with your hands to break them apart into chunky pieces add tomato juices as well.
4) Remove your thyme and Rosemary from the stems and finely chop your fresh herbs. Add the Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme (cue music here). Add the remaining butter and a a drizzle of olive. Add two cups veggie stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to low heat and simmer on low (covered) for one and a half hours.
Serve hot and enjoy!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band "KISS" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band and Rocker "John Fogerty". He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.