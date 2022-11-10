“...Return to the Lord your God, for He is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love...”
Grow The Word
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Special Olympians qualify for state competition
- New Holiday Event: Albert the Bull’s Lighted Christmas Parade
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- Cass County Polling Locations for the Nov. 8 General Election
- No Winner in Powerball Drawing Again; New payout almost $2 billion
- IOWA CLASS A QUARTERFINAL FOOTBALL: AHSTW's bid for UNI-Dome falls short in rain
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Excitement high for SWAT Valkyries girls' wrestling program
- Operation Green Light for Veterans
- Area Police Reports
- PREP FOOTBALL: A quick look at the state semifinal football playoffs
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.