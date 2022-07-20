On my Facebook page I typed a brief reflection of the past sports season for the News-Telegraph coverage area.
This was off the cuff and I hope I included a lot of the highlights of the past 12 months. It was surely an eventful school year, with several state championships and many athletes honored.
So basically, here is what I wrote:
With CAM being eliminated from the Iowa Class 1A state baseball tournament, so ends the 2022-2023 sports season for the News-Telegraph coverage area.
Thanks so much for all the athletes who have provided so many great memories and championship moments this past school year. I’ve had the privilege to cover those state title moments in four sports: football, cross country, wrestling and girls’ track:
- For football, it was CAM winning the school’s first-ever state championship with a thrilling victory over Easton Valley. Probably their closest game (by far) this season, one that wasn’t really decided until the final minute. A well-deserved victory.
- In boys’ cross country, ACGC boys winning the school’s first state championship in any sport (since 2016 consolidation). Trevin Suhr placed fourth and there were a lot of contributions to help Colin Shawgo and his team earn the title.
- Wrestling, the area went 1-1 in championship matches (same as 2019), and it was Atlantic’s Kadin Stutzman who won a who-blinks-first match at 170 pounds in Iowa Class 2A. Not a lot of action but a lot of psychology and who would make the first mistake, and it was Stutzman who persevered, was disciplined and won a state title his senior year. Riverside’s Jace Rose came up just a bit short in his state title quest in Iowa Class 1A 120 pounds; he took a four-time state champion to the limit, and maybe a break here or there could have changed things but Jace I thought wrestled hard all season long. Impressed with both Kadin and Jace.
- Girls track: The very last race and it was Riverside who came up big with the 4x400-meter relay win. Not really that close, as Izzy Bluml pulled ahead in the final lap and won by at least a couple seconds (without looking!). Relays were really huge for the Lady Dawgs as the team earned a third-place trophy, the school’s highest yet. (I say yet because Izzy was the lone senior, and there’s so much talent and were so many high finishes that this team could really seriously challenge for a state championship in 2023.)
Another great moment was Exira-EHK’s girls’ basketball team. With just a small rotation (five starters and maybe one girl off the bench), this team has had an incredible run of success. Macy Emgarten, Mollie Rasmussen and Alisa Partridge were truly great athletes and the backbone of a team that qualified two years in a row. A quarterfinal appearance this past winter, and a year ago making it to the semifinals ... what a run. Some good talent is coming up and I know coach Tom Petersen has a lot more great teams coming up.
Audubon’s girls’ basketball team and both their track teams, the boys led by Gavin Smith and girls by Hannah Thygesen and both of them anchoring a relay each (boys shuttle hurdle, girls sprint medley) to third place state meet finishes, and Gavin taking a pair of top-eight finishes in his specialty.
And then, CAM ... the baseball team that won a thrilling come-from-behind district semifinal, down 4-0 to Lenox, regrouping after the game was weather-suspended and then rallying to take a 7-4 win ... dominating the substate final over Ogden and then playing hard at state but coming up short against New London. Who could say anything more about the senior group: Ethan Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Colby Rich, Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor ... a group whose accomplishments will long be remembered at CAM, in football, track, wrestling (for Ethan) and now baseball.
If I forgot anything, my sincerest apologies. Just so much to try to remember in a few short words.
Thanks again.
Now it’s time to recharge. Athletes, enjoy your week off and now for those coming back let’s get focused on the 2022-2023 sports year and make more memories!
With the last baseball teams from the area eliminated, we’ll have in the coming days all-conference and all-state teams.
And then after that, our final all-News Telegraph coverage area teams of the year, for baseball and softball. The notes are being written now, and in the next week, we’ll be saluting those athletes.
There may be a couple of other surprises, so stay tuned.