Nearly fifty years ago I moved back to Iowa, got married and stayed in Iowa. I had lived in Japan, California and Vermont and never thought that Iowa would become my home. A man and his commitment to treat the earth with humility and respect convinced me to stay and become a farmer. Returning to the town in the state I grew up in wasn’t in my long-term plan but things change. My travels had opened up a wider world and Iowa, though somewhat boring and homogenous, presented me with a lot of opportunity. I have never regretted that decision until recently.
The years have flown by. Our children received a fine education in our public school system. Some of their teachers, as with mine, are still in contact with them. The community has been a tight knit family over the years. But something has gone haywire — Iowa has changed in ways I never thought would happen. The state is out of balance, a quality I have admired in the past. The state is capturing national headlines with the repressive, punitive laws that have been passed over the last few years.
Many Iowa lawmakers have embraced an extreme stance that does not reflect local values. Last week in a KMA radio survey approximately 60% of respondents agreed that woman have a right to determine their health care needs. What did our legislature and our two lawmakers do? They voted in a special session that cost taxpayers dollars, to repress women’s personal decision making.
The strong commitment to bring all into a comfortable middle class life has gone by the wayside. We have become a state where the political party is more important than people. Voting R or D is more important than voting for a qualified individual who will work for the good of all not just for a few. For nearly all my life in southwest Iowa, the Rs have been dominant but mostly fair. That has changed; fairness is not a term that our current representatives seem to understand.
So, you need food because your family is hungry? Too bad, we are limiting access to food programs; you can find a job or go hungry. Need unemployment to get you through until your next job. Too bad, the state is limiting the amount of days you can receive unemployment and you have to take a job that doesn’t cover child care and you may not like. You need birth control or help with your pregnancy? Too bad, we are defunding the very institution that offers help on a sliding scale and helps with women’s health issues. Oh so you need a good education? Try a private school if they exist in your part of the state or try to be educated in an underfunded and demonized public school.
Okay you say, just leave. Are you kidding! We have established ourselves and our family in this community and intend to work for balance and justice. Atlantic has a large number of new residents who don’t look and act like us but can help increase our dismally waning population. The expectation of them giving up their culture and heritage is a big demand. Did the Danes do that in the communities to our north? No, they embraced their heritage and even have language classes. Sure, there are things that must be done to integrate into a community that has a 150 plus years of a white colonizing heritage. What are we doing to welcome new, young families into our community? Building a splash pad? Not to say that a splash pad wouldn’t be nice. There are issues that need to be addressed that have been hidden and recently brought to light.
Change is difficult, especially when it disrupts the normalized way of doing things. Letting people in who are different creates a welcoming place for all Iowans. Exposing our children and our community to others who do not fit the profile of what an Iowan is us helps us move forward in a positive way. Whether it is race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, liberal or conservative, the people who are in control, I hesitate to call them leaders, could help Iowa embrace a diverse and prosperous future if they would not let fear drive their decision making. Keeping Iowa homogenous is as bad for our state as growing only two crops that ruin our soil, air and water.