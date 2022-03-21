Pescado De Marionella or Marion’s Fish
Welcome back to “Dinner in a Pinch” with Chef Jamie. Today we are going to create a sensational sauteed fish dish inspired by two Marion’s... My late mother Marion Kinraid-Thompson and Marionella, the mother of my friend Americo from Peru. I was living in Rapid City, S. D. while my friend was studying at National American University. Americo’s mother was visiting from Lima, Peru and he asked me what was the best restaurant in town to take her out to eat for Mother’s Day and I insisted that they come over to my house, as humble as it was, and I would prepare something special for them. I created a special dish in honor of both our mother’s.
Pescado De Marionella or Marion’s Fish
You can use either Talapia or Catfish for this savory — sweet dish prepared with Bob’s Mills Stone Ground Blue Corn Meal, Heirloom tomatoes and a peach and mango habanero pepper sauce with fresh cilantro and lime.
You will need:
A large cast iron skillet or sauteed pan
Annie’s basil infused olive oil
Four tablespoons butter
Four catfish fillets
1 package mild fajita mix
1/2 cup flour
Seven eggs
2 cups Bob’s Mills Stone Ground Blue Corn Meal
1 can Del Monte Sugar free peaches (cut into one inch squares)
2 large Heirloom tomatoes (cut into one inch squares)
1 very large white onion cut into one inch squares
1/2 jar Mrs. Renfro’s Mango Habanero Salsa.
One bunch fresh cilantro (trimmed and chopped finely)
The juice and zest of two fresh limes
Kosher Salt to taste
To prepare:
A) To bread the fish, use three separate deep dishes. Fill the first dish with combined fajita mix and flour, scrambled eggs in the second and blue corn mean in the third. Heat skillet to medium high heat and coat bottom of skillet with Annie’s Basil infused Olive Oil. Dredge cool water rinsed fish fillets into the three step batter mix finishing up with the blue corn meal. Pan fry on both sides until golden brown and your fish is cooked all the way through, checking doneness with a fork.
B) Chop and prepare all vegetables and fruit into bite size one inch squares “Grandma Style.” Add onion first until medium tenderness then add your tomatoes, peaches and mango habanero salsa together all at once and bring to a rolling boil or heavy simmer for five minutes while allowing the fish to rest on a warm platter. Finish sauce with butter, lime juice and zest and the fresh cilantro with a dash of Kosher Salt. Pour your bright and beautiful sauce over the fish fillets and serve at once! Enjoy!
Serve with Jasmin Rice tortillas and black beans made with cumin and jalapenos with additional fresh lime slice on the side.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band “KISS”, “John Fogerty” and the “Kenny Chesney” Band. An Executive Chef for over 20 years he is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.