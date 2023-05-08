March 20 may have been the official first day of Spring for 2023, but in my opinion, May truly heralds in the season. The high winds and cold days of April are behind us. The sights, smells and sounds of spring are now a part of our everyday lives. There will be a few more unpleasant days at track, tennis, soccer and golf meets for sure. This is the time of the year when one starts out wearing shorts and shirtsleeves at the beginning of a meet, only to go home dressed in hoodies and sweat pants. Layers, layers, layers.

Tags