“Now may the Lord of peace Himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you all.”
-2 Thessalonians 3:16
Where do you find peace? There are many places we find peace and many ways in which we experience it. I find peace in the tree stand, a loud gymnasium during a big basketball game, reading God’s Word, at the Communion Table. strumming my guitar, etc. The list is long and I’m thankful. However, much of my list only offers peace during a particular moment and once that moment is over, the peace subsides. Yet, Paul tells the Thessalonians about a peace that’s always present and readily available.
Paul asks the blessing of the Lord to be with the Thessalonians. This is important for so many reasons and Paul specifies one of them. The Lord is the Lord of peace Himself and through His presence we find an unending source of peace. It’s not temporary nor circumstantial. It’s not based upon the victories or defeats of this world. It doesn’t depend on our bank statements, the weather or even our health. This peace is found in the presence of the Lord who is with us always.
Regardless of the day ahead, know the Lord is with you. Trust when God says, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Pay attention to His presence throughout the day. Walk with Him and talk with Him. It’s in Christ alone that you will find a peace that’s unshakeable. “The Lord be with you all.”