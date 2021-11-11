“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts...”
-Colossians 3:15a
I’ll admit it. Sometimes I just let the kids be crazy in P.E. class. Typically, I am big on routine and control but every once in a while I just get out of the way. I’m pretty confident in saying that most all the kids would be crazy in P.E. every day if I let them. There is just something about getting to run around with your friends while playing with different pieces of equipment. It’s almost as if kids aged 5-9 are wired to be high energy and off the wall.
There is something about letting. When the above happens, I don’t have to make the kids act crazy, but instead I let them. It’s how they want to act in P.E. The peace of Christ wants to rule our hearts. We don’t have to force it to rule our hearts but instead we need to force ourselves to let it rule. In this letting there is surrender. We can relinquish any reservations or control and just let the peace of Christ do what it longs to do. It longs to umpire our daily lives steering us in the direction of Jesus.
Give thanks and praise for the peace of Christ and the truth that it wants to rule your hearts. Discern ways to surrender so that letting becomes more of a reality and this peace more evident in your lives.