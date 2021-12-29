I admit I didn’t know Avery Andersen.
He was a senior during my first year in Atlantic, and it was only just now that I realized I covered him in swimming that winter and tennis the following spring. Don’t recall how successful he was, but I do know he was a big part of those teams and was a good teammate who did his best.
It seems that, from all that I’ve read and heard, this was a kid who I would have enjoyed knowing and talking to, given his passion for what was to have been his life’s work, the weather.
I hopped onto his Facebook page and saw several posts bearing out his love for meteorology. Wednesday, Dec. 15, a week before his tragic death, he was busy studying for a final for later that day when classes were unexpectedly called off due to imminent severe weather.
As many who knew Avery as they did, it wasn’t too unexpected for him to go onto social media, chronicling the storm as he followed the goings on from Ames. That afternoon, at 1:25 p.m., when a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service offices in Des Moines and Omaha, Neb., he said “Game on!”
Later, when a tornado was spotted on the ground just west of Atlantic and a tornado warning issued, he posted: “ATLANTIC PEOPLE: TORNADO WARNING!!!” and advised people to “hit the basements.”
The storms later hit Ames, and he noted that sirens had sounded, before later posting a number of videos recorded by storm chasers, including the one that crossed Interstate 80 and would cause considerable damage throughout rural areas of the county.
Later came the map posted on the NWS Des Moines’ website, showing the 26.1-mile path of what would be classified an EF-2 storm on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
Once meteorologists determined the storm was a derecho – a long-lasting squall line with sustained winds of 57 mph or greater – he posted the following: “Before you yell at me for saying, “oh please, that was not a land hurricane,” a derecho is a long lasting squall line comprised with severe winds (>57 MPH) and one that travels greater than 240 miles. All of these statements were true, therefore classifying as a derecho.”
I’m guessing that is the type of person Avery was – someone who’s passionate and loves his work.
It must have been appropriate or whatever you want to call it that – according to his obituary – he was born during an ice storm in 2001, which fell the same weekend as the Iowa state wrestling tournament. (This one being six years before another struck the state – incidentally enough, during the state wrestling tournament.)
His obituary noted that, since he was 3, there had been something about the weather, storms and the science of meteorology that fascinated him. Apparently, friends and family could turn to him at any time for a personal weather report.
There was more about him than just sports – besides swimming, he also participated in football – and meteorology. His obituary noted his participation in music and selection for the Iowa High School Music Association’s all-state chorus, being an Eagle Scout and member of Beta Sigma Psi, and his faith. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was a counselor at Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp.
A Facebook post from Ingham stated: “Avery’s love of camp was evident to all, but even greater was his love for people and for Jesus. We grieve Avery’s sudden passing, and we ask for prayers to lift up Avery’s family during this time.”
It’s funny: When I was beginning my studies in journalism some 30 years ago, obituaries were still fairly formulatic. It’d be a rookie reporter who would take calls from the local funeral home, and they’d be asked to stick to the basics, along with the information about when the funeral and visitation were. We’d get maybe a brief snapshot of their lives, but nothing close as elaborate as the custom obituaries that would become more common starting in the early 2000s.
That’s one thing that new “custom” obituaries can do – let us really get to know someone. If we did know them, we relive the great times. If we didn’t know them, we learn a little bit more about them, and in turn of ourselves.
Again, I didn’t know Avery.
But when you read his obituary, I wished I had.
To his family and friends and all who were blessed to know Avery, my sympathies abound freely.
* * *
It’s also this past week that the life of a classmate of mine from elementary school ended, a woman named Jennifer.
Jennifer had gone to school with me in the North Scott School District since first grade (at Virgil Grissom Elementary in Princeton; each of the elementary schools in the district are named after the early astronauts), and was a first crush. I seem to recall that I scrawled out her name as the title of a book, listing all the positive attributes about her ... not unlike an old song by the Statler Brothers that was popular around that time (early 1979) called “The Official Historian Of Shirley Jean Birrell.” Only the things I’d list – I don’t remember what they were, of course, it’s been 40-plus years – would be from a child’s point of view to another girl your age (both 7) instead of a young man who lost track of his crush as in the Statler Brothers’ song. (And besides, it’s probably in the attic at my childhood home, chewed up considerably by the mice.)
Even though the crush didn’t last, as most crushes you have when you’re 6 or 7 years old will, the friendship did until midway through high school. Always supportive and one you could count on.
Jennifer transferred to another school midway through high school and we lost track of each other. Occasionally, I’d think of her, but nothing more.
Jennifer and I later became Facebook friends, but never met in person again. Which is too bad in itself, but that’s how it happens sometimes.
Her father passed away of cancer about a year ago, and her mother died of cancer just days before my childhood friend did.
I will say this: She is with her two rocks now, the two people who stood by her all her life. Her daughter, her husband and many, many friends are left behind to grieve.
Incidentally, Jennifer is the third classmate from the first grade class at Virgil Grissom to have since passed away. There was another Jennifer, who died in the spring of 2013 of cancer, and Ryan, who died a couple of years ago. Hard to believe they’re together again with our principal, beloved custodian, a number of teachers, and beloved techer’s aide and office secretary (who also served as an aide) who have also passed.
As was the case with Avery, Jennifer is one I wish I’d have seen more of or gotten to know better.
Treasure your friends while you can, and get to know as many people as you can. Life is short.
And if you can connect with them on Facebook, please do. Remember, if you get a request and I assume you know them and are on good terms, please accept. (There’s a few outstanding that I’ve sent a few of you ... please check.)
* * *
Finally, here’s to a better 2022. The sports year-in-review will be coming up this week, and it has been an eventful one to be sure.