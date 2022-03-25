Just reading the headline of this reflection may put you on edge-it does me sometimes. I even hesitate hanging a sign in my home or office that says, “Thankful, grateful, blessed,” as others may not feel these emotions. They don’t feel thankful, grateful or blessed as they have had more than they can handle in this life and yet each year we read Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land…..”
Feeling blessed is in style these days. A quick look at social media shows how many people feel “blessed.” College scholarship? #blessed. Unexpected job or raise? #blessed. Amazing grandchildren? #blessed As Christians we use the term all the time, “God’s blessings to you!” But what happens if we are struggling? What happens when living with cancer is our new normal? What if the love of our lives now lives with God? It’s nearly impossible to see the blessing in any of these. Especially in the beginning. What is blessing, then? In scripture a blessing is something that draws us closer to Jesus. Anything that helps us let go of “the world” and hold on more tightly to the eternal. It sometimes comes through the challenges we face in this life.
In the “blessing” scriptures it may be helpful to imagine what it might be like to be part of a really good team hoping for a championship season. The coach tells the team members of the hardships they will face, the struggles they will have to overcome in order to achieve their goals. A good coach will be honest about what the members must face so that they will not lose heart when, things don’t always go as hoped. Jesus in the Beatitudes tells his students that this mission will be difficult. We appreciate the guidance of the Bible, even if we know we will often fail to measure up. God knows that he has come to bless us, to bring us grace (unconditional love). There is also mercy for the broken-hearted, the guilt-ridden, the humble.
For many of us, life is good. We have many blessings to be thankful for but can certainly reflect upon a time when life was incredibly difficult. Much later we are able to see that God was active in all of those times too bringing us inner strength and resilience we didn’t know we had. Take a few minutes to read Matthew 5. First Jesus teaches and then goes even deeper into the commandments and law. When you are able, reflect on those times when blessing (growing closer to God) has come in your life. If you can’t find those blessings please reach out to your pastor for conversation. May you draw closer to God through Jesus during the joyous and difficult times in your life.
God’s blessings,
Pastor Lauri