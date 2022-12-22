Why were you searching for me? Didn’t you know I would be in my Father’s house? Luke 2:49 NIV
What a man New Testament Joseph must have been! Pledged to a young woman named Mary, Joseph was expecting his life to carry on like any other Hebrew man in Israel. Being pledged was similar to engagement, but it was a legal situation that could only be broken by divorce. After the pledging ceremony, the man would go and begin to prepare a home for his future bride, while the bride began preparing for her wedding ceremony, which would take place one year later. One year…enough time to make sure the bride was not with child, and this sets the scene for the story of Mary and Joseph’s pledging year.
We find the full stories in the beginning chapters of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. The angel Gabriel comes to Mary, telling her she has been chosen to be the mother of God’s Son! Gabriel also tells her that her relative Elizabeth is also expecting a miracle son, so Mary leaves to be with Elizabeth for at least three months. Luke 1:26-38. Lo, and behold, when Mary returns home, she is found to be pregnant!
We can only imagine what went through Joseph’s mind! He is pledged to her and knows for a fact that this baby can’t be his. He vacillates between heart break and anger, yet he shows his strength of character. He doesn’t want her publicly humiliated or possibly stoned to death at the city gates, so he decides to quietly divorce her…until he experiences an angel visit of his own. The angel tells him about the special baby Mary is expecting, and to marry her, which he does, thus legally claiming in the villagers’ eyes that this child is his. Matthew 1:20-21.
Little did he know what being a father to the Son of God would involve. No one ever had done that before! There weren’t any references or Google searches on how to do it well! Joseph had a heart that was bendable and dependable, and he would have to rely upon this baby’s true Father, the living God. Within the first two years of Jesus’ life, Joseph would have to obey God’s directions to flee to Egypt, to do the job he was called to do, to protect Jesus from King Herod’s plans to kill Him.
As a Hebrew father, it was Joseph’s responsibility to raise his sons in the Hebrew faith. He would teach and model the scriptures that this Child Himself had spoken and inspired humans to write for centuries. He would have to teach this Child a trade so that He, too, would become a carpenter. He would love and nurture the Savior of the world as his own son. As Joseph watched Jesus grow up, was there ever a day he didn’t think about who this boy was? As he watched Jesus play, and guide His younger siblings, did Joseph marvel at His wisdom, humor, and love?
When Jesus was 12, did Joseph panic when Jesus was missing for a week, knowing his oldest wasn’t accounted for, but also that he had lost God’s Son? When Jesus was found in the Temple courts listening to the teachers and asking them questions, Jesus asked His parents, “Why were you searching for me? Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?” Luke 2:49 NIV. Did those words pierce Joseph’s heart or confirm what he already knew about this special child? We don’t hear about Joseph again after this situation. He apparently died sometime between when Jesus was 12 and 30, when He began His ministry. Wouldn’t you love to hear his story from his own mouth?
Who is it that you would love to visit with in heaven? Our opportunities will be endless! Whether we will automatically know everyone’s stories, or enjoy sharing with each other, it will be exquisitely amazing! But don’t wait until you get there! Enjoy getting to know the Biblical people now each day as the Bible shares their journeys with the same God who guides ours.
Prayer: Lord Jesus, how I would like to get to know your earthly father! How I admire his courage, love, and spiritual obedience! Please fashion me into one who has his kind of strength of character, as well as yours! As the Son of God and son of Joseph, I pray in your name. Amen.
Pastor Nancy Jensen, Retired UCC pastor
This piece is from Pastor Nancy’s book, “Victorious Vibes”