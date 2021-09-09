“It is pointless that you get up early and stay up late, eating the bread of hard labor because God gives sleep to those He loves.”
-Psalm 127:2
I’ve never been afraid of hard work. That doesn’t mean I always work hard at everything but I do enjoy working, especially if it’s something meaningful. For many, this is the time of year the workloads begin to pick back up. School is back in session, sports are back in full swing, dance is gearing up, harvest is in sight and routines are being reestablished. It’s a fun time of year, yet it’s hard work. However, the psalmist reminds us in this verse that all the long hours of hard work are useless, less effective, and temporary without the presence of God.
Long hours do not always equate to fruitful labor. Certainly there are times we need to start a bit earlier and stay a little later but if the main purpose in doing so is anything other than bringing glory to God, it’s ultimately pointless. If we have these intense work ethics that are mainly motivated by selfishness, God’s blessing isn’t present. Instead, the psalmist states God’s blessing is upon those whose work is for the Kingdom. Those who are motivated to spread the love of Jesus will find God’s blessing. And the cool thing is how God often chooses to bless us; with rest. God blesses us with the very thing we need most and oftentimes that’s a good night’s sleep.
Work hard for the glory of God, but don’t neglect God’s blessing of rest. Trust that while we sleep, God is still at work for us. Things will get done and while we rest in God’s blessing we can be sure that He is setting up our tomorrow for success.