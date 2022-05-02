Tonight at 7 p.m., the Cass County Republican Party will be hosting another candidates’ forum. This forum will focus on law and order, education and other important social issues, As with the first forum, you will have a chance to meet the candidates and tell them what you would like to see happen. This is what representative government is all about and I encouraged you to attend, regardless of your political leanings. After all, one of these people might (probably?) get elected.
Unfortunately, we live in an era where the mere mention of word politics, all to often, causes an absolute freak-out session by the person being asked about it. The other unfortunate reaction people have to say “he/she is not my president-representative-senator (fill in the blank).” In my opinion, that is really sad because — guess what — the person who wins is your representative whether you like or not. I’m not a fan of Joe Biden, but he is, in fact, my president.
This forum is also a chance for those who are always wringing their hands about the lack of “civil discourse” to prove that they can obey their own lectures. In my opinion, it is alway good to be civil and my observations over the years have shown me being uncivil from the start, rarely, if ever, produces a good result. However, “civil discourse” by itself is not a replacement for a good result. If civil discourse suffers on the way to good result- I’m ok with that. Good ideas should always win the day and I don’t really care who gets credit for a good result.
In my opinion, a little bit of political wrangling never hurt anybody. In my opinion, everyone needs to accept the fact that not everyone is going to agree with you on every issue. It is also important for everyone to remember that over the 246 year history of the United States our political discourse has, at times, been much worse than it s now and we made it through those tumultuous times intact. Our first amendment right to free speech is in reference to political speech, which by its very nature leans toward a bit of uncivil discourse. It’s ok. Speak your mind. It isn’t going to hurt you. One way to help this situation out is to direct your grievances at the person in office, not at each other.
Enough about that. It’s Monday night. You may not be doing anything more exciting than a candidate forum anyway, so come on out to the community building at 7 p.m. and meet the candidates. They seem to me to be a very good group of people. I hope you feel that way too. Thank You!