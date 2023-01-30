It's been a hard week for Iowans who did not want their taxpayer money used for private school vouchers. We are lucky in our Senate and House District, both Senator Shipley and Representative Moore voted against the private school voucher program. The question that rattles my mind is why did Iowa voters elect a governor whose first priority was a costly program for taxpayers? The data showed that the majority of Iowans did not want private school vouchers, but we got them anyway. Did the governor or the other legislators listen to their constituents? I don't believe so. It will take several years to see the negative impact on our public school system. By that time it will be too late to change it.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
