Every so often, Randy and I write an article when we start seeing a surge in people coming in because they’ve been hit by the same computer scams.We like to let everyone know what the current scams are, how to avoid being taken by them, and what to do if you were.
Right now, the most common scam looks like you’ve picked up a virus while you’re out on the internet, even on a trusted site. It usually starts with a siren, a flashing screen, and a warning that your antivirus program has detected a virus, and you need to call the toll-free number to talk to the “Microsoft tech” or click on the link to be connected to same. This person will then give you instructions to let them into your computer, and that is when things get bad. What you’ve done by following their instructions is build them a door. The first thing they do when they get in is build more doors and put them where you can’t see them.
Another current scam is an email or even a phone call that claims to be from a place like Amazon, eBay or Etsy. It says that the order you’ve placed will be shipped, a large amount of money will be deducted from your bank account and if the order wasn’t placed by you, call this toll-free number or click the link to talk to a “customer service rep” who will need to get into your computer to fix this “issue.”
Another favorite is the email thanking you for purchasing the new McAfee, Norton, or whatever the new program of the day is. That usually includes the same helpful phone number in case this order was placed in error. Always check the email address that the email is coming from. Legitimate companies like Norton or McAfee don’t use Gmail or Yahoo email addresses. Also, watch for misspellings and bad grammar or punctuation. And if after all that you are still questioning if it’s the real deal, don’t take any action on it and contact a trusted source to check it out for you.
If you think you’ve let a bad guy into your computer, the first thing to do is turn it off. Next, do the same things you’d do if you got your wallet stolen: Call the bank, contact any online store you’ve shopped at, change all of your passwords. Your computer needs to be professionally cleaned out. Leave it turned off and take it to a trusted person who can take care of it for you. Make sure you back up your data on a regular basis, don’t store passwords on your computer and have a wonderful spring!