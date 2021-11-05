Nov. 5
Thirty years ago an ice storm hit the region knocking down trees and taking out power lines. Our family remembers that year well. We refer to it as the year Halloween was cancelled. We also remember it because we were milking cows and our power was out for three days. Milking by hand for several days was our difficult task until our neighbor brought over a generator. The cows were not impressed by our milking methods and let us know by swishing their mud caked tails and fidgeting to discourage us from touching their tender nipples.
All around the farm trees and large branches ladened with ice came crashing down. Leaves were still on the trees so the ice built up quickly causing the trees and branches to break.
Luckily we had two woodstoves to keep us warm and to cook food. Our children were 10, 11, and 13 then so they were having a grand time when grammy and grandpa and a neighbor family came to stay during those cold, dark days.
We all recovered from that disaster but the trees around the county were in terrible shape. Soon after the Halloween scare a group of people started meeting to talk about how we could replace the trees that took such a hit. Someone suggested that we get in touch with TreesForever, a Cedar Rapids based non-profit organization whose mission is to "facilitate the planting of trees and conservation and restoration of forests through action-oriented programs, education and public awareness."
Recently I came across minutes of our monthly meetings. On April 27, 1992 Atlantic Trees Forever Secretary Mary Ann Moorman reported tree plantings around the community that included the Cass County Hospital, Sunnyside Park and Pellet Park. As I read through the minutes, names of those in attendance brought back many memories. Several folks who devoted endless time to our small group of tree planters have passed on. I'll never forget Wayne and Greta Ullerich showing up to every meeting and to every tree planting. They were believers in the value of trees, both of them probably planted thousands of trees during their lifetime.
Over the years the Atlantic Chapter of Trees Forever raised money to provide tree vouchers to cut the cost for people planting trees on their properties, initiated public plantings on school grounds and public spaces and worked with the State Forester to conduct a tree survey. The organization continues to distribute vouchers, completes the paperwork for the Tree City USA designation and participates in planning where and what trees should be planted in and around Atlantic. Hats off to the current to the small group with mighty shovels keeping Atlantic green.
This small group of dedicated folks doing good work in our community needs to be multiplied many times over. In this age of climate change it is sad to see trees in the countryside being bulldozed at an incredible rate especially when there is a rise in the price of commodities. This cycle of destruction is a cycle that happens continuously. It is incredibly sad to see living trees bulldozed to create a little bit more room to grow corn and beans that suck life out of the soil.
It's not the fault of the person farming the land, it is the fault of government programs that incentivize poor farming practices. It is not a Democrat or Republican issue as both parties have participated in implementing programs that are destructive. In the coming years it will be important to create programs that build the soil and provide conservation opportunities. The development of the next Farm Bill will create an opportunity to build on the conservation programs that currently exist. Maybe new legislation will help alleviate the urge to bulldoze trees that help the environment by capturing carbon and lessening the damage of climate change.