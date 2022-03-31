“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me’.”
-Matthew 28:18
Every so often in teaching, something will just become painstakingly obvious to me. This week it’s been the sad realization that many students struggle with authority. No doubt part of this is my fault as I have likely failed with some students to establish authority. I’m probably too patient and laid back and don’t demonstrate enough of the “I’m the boss applesauce” demeanor. And so it is; 7-9 year olds believing they are in charge of their lives. If we’re being honest, these kids have had some great teachers. We, adults, aren’t any better. In fact, we are probably worse. We struggle to balance authority and freedom. This also has been painstakingly obvious in our country as of late. Submission looks weak and I’ll be darned if I’m going to respect, let alone submit, to any authority that makes me feel as though my freedoms are being infringed upon. This blurry line between authority and freedom is real and I’m mostly concerned with our minds and hearts in regards to how we submit to the authority of Jesus and experience freedom found in Him.
Jesus has all authority, which means we have none. The question is whether or not the now natural reaction to worldly authorities becomes the default reaction to Jesus’ authority. Is this “you can’t make me” mindset, which we apply to much of today’s authorities, also being applied to the authority of Jesus? After all, Jesus is about to give the Great Commission. He reminds us of His authority so we don’t take it as a simple suggestion, but as a command. And yet I can feel us say in our hearts, “But Jesus, I don’t have to.” Well, that’s right, we don’t have to.
Yet to experience the freedom found in Christ we must submit to the authority of Christ. I understand this isn’t always how the world works. But this is the beautiful thing of Christ and I’m afraid we have muddied the waters on this notion of submitting to authority and experiencing freedom. The more we surrender and submit to the authority of Christ the more we experience freedom in Him. This truth is why I’m so concerned not only with our youth’s struggle to submit to authority, but with our struggle. We aren’t always “the boss applesauce.” And when we aren’t, it’s a great opportunity to model the humility of Jesus Christ.
Submit and be free.