If you’ve been blessed to have Heather McKay as a teacher or principal, you know what comes next in that headline phrase.
Every Friday for over 26 years, Heather McKay has spoken a phrase of endearment into existence over her students. Every Friday in every classroom before becoming principal, and every Friday at the tone of the dismissal bell, McKay reminds students of her request and loving requirement of them all, “Have a good weekend, be careful, come back in one piece please!”
Since the beginning McKay has been fantical about making sure it is said over her students, every Friday without fail. There was one Friday the phrase did not get said. That same weekend AHS Graduates Blake Larsen (00) and Jeff Vonnahme (01) were drift busting snow drifts in a vehicle and were in a serious accident. Heather has not missed a Friday since. “I am very superstitious, I just, I won’t miss a Friday again!” McKay commenting on the accident. Heather remembers rushing to the ER after those two students were hurt and making the same promise to them.
For Heather the act is more than just a set of superstitious guidelines she lives by. In fact it’s so much more than that. It’s a way to make sure her students know, without a shadow of a doubt, they are loved, wanted, and their safety and well-being matter most of all. It’s a promise of an upcoming Monday, where in McKay’s own way, they prayerfully all return to her and her AHS Community.
“I hope it conveys that I deeply care about each student. That I, personally, want each child to be safe and that I care about them and I will miss them until I see them again on Monday!”
For years this coveted phrase lived only inside the walls of the classroom, until the class of 2005 wore her down enough to change that. Side note - the class of 2005 is the best class to have ever graduated. It’s also the year I graduated. No correlation there at all.
Anyway - before the class of 2005 walked through those AHS doors as seniors we had started in on McKay about being our commencement speaker. She had denied previous requests with the reasoning being the emotional toll graduation takes on all and you know, no one loves being emotional in front of hundreds of people. Nevertheless, we pushed on and finally she agreed to be our staff commencement speaker that May.
I remember so much of her speech, it was eloquently worded, insightful, bouts of humor and crowd-responding laughter filled the AHS Gymnasium. As she was wrapping up her speech, I felt it coming, both her words and the inevitable tears that would follow. She ended her speech to the graduating class of 2005 with, “Have a good life, be careful, stay in one piece, please!”
Que every tear left in my body! That slightly altered phrase catered specifically to graduation is now said during every commencement to every graduating class of Atlantic High School.
Her intent to speak this over her students is impactful but don’t just take my word for it.
I spent some time asking current and former AHS students their thoughts on this long-standing tradition. Many did not realize how long Heather had been saying “Have a good weekend, be careful, come back in one piece please!” I’ll spare you the facial expressions shared with me when I told them the year I graduated and that she has been doing it since before them. It was very much a “kids say the darndest things” moment.
The following are words from current students at AHS.
“McKay’s words show us that words matter. It shows us that she cares about us personally and it really is important to so many of us.”
“We know we can start our weekend and that someone is eagerly awaiting our return Monday, it’s pretty great actually!”
“It's really a reminder that she’s here for us - we are her most important priority and it’s her way of the last thing she says on a Friday to be a reminder of that!”
McKay’s tradition and intentionality behind this gesture goes beyond a set of words fueled perhaps by equal parts superstition and genuine care.
“I think the thing about those words is, they are not just words because she actually lives them out. I think she cares more about her students than honestly maybe anyone else I’ve ever known!”
We all know words are powerful. The words of this phrase are powerful. They are singular groupings of letters that when combined allow Heather to communicate, connect, deepen and strengthen relationships. The words provide reminders wrapped in comfort that when heard by students, and staff, remind each how valued they are and that their safe return is eagerly anticipated. Have a good weekend, be careful, stay in one piece please.
This phrase is not just a phrase, in fact it’s so much more.
Until next week,
Mallory