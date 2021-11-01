Grace Garrett has an abundance of experience. Experience is a combination of several attributes. She has lived in different cities in different regions of our country. She has worked in several fields to hone her knowledge of all the traits necessary to put a well thought-out plan into action. Her experience in the administrative side of health care, her knowledge of the cost of running a small business, and experiences in running a non-profit-all of these are skill sets she will bring to the table as mayor. She has been listening to her constituents since her 2019 campaign for city council, and she will continue. Her work ethic and desire to bring Atlantic a new vibrance is evident by her contributions as a city council member for two years.
We look forward to new leadership and new ideas for our city. Please join us in voting for Grace Garrett for mayor.