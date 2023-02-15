It’s been a great winter in Iowa if you’re a wrestling fan.
It just takes getting used to the new format of qualifying for the state tournament and that 24 wrestlers are now part of the ultimate show in the state: the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state wrestling meet.
I went to Saturday’s district meet at Glenwood, and that meet was very well-run. There was no hesitation between rounds, and except for the required breaks, everything ran smoothly.
Atlantic came away with seven state qualifiers, which is the most in my five years covering the Trojans. There is a great chance at success for several of our wrestlers, but even those who don’t reach the medal stand should stand proud.
With the expanded 24-wrestler format, there are 1,008 athletes statewide who can say they earned a trip to the state tournament, with 336 additional wrestlers to what used to be a 16-man per weight class format.
Still, the expansion to add more wrestlers is quite an accomplishment, a testament to the hard work and dedication put in during the season and during the off-season, with camps, weight room, workouts and so much more.
So a special shout out for all our wrestlers.
For those keeping track, the Atlantic qualifiers are Braxton Hass, Aiden Smith, Easton O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf and Evan Sorensen. That’s five champions and a pair of runners-up, and something to really be proud of.
And Smith is a returning state medalist, having placed sixth a year ago, one of 19 medalists for the Trojans since 2016. Casey and O’Brien were qualifiers a year ago, with O’Brien also earning a trip his freshman year.
A really special group. But really, all of this year’s wrestlers were, and thank you to everyone who competed this year and made the year one to remember.
* * *
Across the News-Telegraph coverage area, 18 wrestlers will be competing in Des Moines this week. That’s up by just one from a year ago, and that’s about average for how many go to Des Moines from our little corner of the state.
Expanding out to look at our area conferences:
- The Hawkeye Ten Conference is fully represented at state, with every conference school qualifying at least one wrestler. Atlantic’s seven is third best, as Creston and Glenwood have eight apiece of the 46 total H-10 qualifiers.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central will be bringing five to Wells Fargo while Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Harlan have four each, three apiece from Red Oak and Shenandoah, two from Council Bluffs St. Albert, and one each from Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig.
- The Western Iowa Conference has been particularly strong, and this year is no different with 32 state qualifiers. Riverside had three champions and a runner-up for four total qualifiers. Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Underwood were the most successful, with eight, six and six, respectively, while Missouri Valley’s four and Tri-Center’s two round out the roll call.
The WIC’s top two teams, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood, have a combined 54 medals since 2016. Not bad.
- Just a couple of years ago, the Corner Conference had zero state qualifiers. This year there’s four, and one of those is Griswold. Welcome back, as 285-pounder RJ Dishong broke an eight-year drought for the Tiger wrestling program with his runner-up finish at a Class 1A district meet.
In total, the Corner has four qualifiers, with East Mills sending Ryan Stortenbecker and Southwest Iowa of Sidney bringing two in Class 2A.
- The Rolling Valley Conference has CAM back, and two are going: Brian South and Owen Hoover. They’ll be joined by Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Raiden Doty for a total of three qualifiers.
- Eight of the 10 West Central Activities Conference schools offering wrestling have qualifiers. ACGC has two, as does Van Meter. Top dog is Interstate 35 of Truro with six, while Earlham, Ogden and West Central Valley having four each, and Pleasantville and Woodward-Granger both with three.
Long story short: The News-Telegraph’s area conferences are good, and several of them should be in the conversation for state championships.
* * *
The News-Telegraph doesn’t cover Class 3A, but as I’m sure you’ve heard, their district meets were set up to allow for three state qualifiers per weight class.
Under this new format, one school – Bettendorf – was able to qualify in all 14 weight classes. “No could’ves, should’ves, would’ves,” as one media outlet noted, as each weight class had a first, second or third-place finisher.
So for sure, Bettendorf, coached by one of the all-time greats in Iowa (Clinton alum Dan Knight, a four-time unbeaten state champion), has to be in the conversation for a state championship in Class 3A.
But it appears there are more schools than ever with at least 10 qualifiers, especially in Class 3A. A quick look at the state brackets for the state’s largest class shows that 12 schools have at least 10 wrestlers who made the cut. Southeast Polk has 13 qualifiers, followed by 12 each from Ankeny Centennial and Waverly-Shell Rock, 11 by North Scott, and seven others with 10.
In comparison, of the schools in the state’s eight largest cities, just three of them are collectively among all their high schools sending 10 or more wrestlers. Iowa City High has nine of that city’s 15 total, while Cedar Rapids’ three public and the private school, Xavier, combining for 10 total, the same number as Dubuque’s two public schools, Hempstead and Senior.
Des Moines, Iowa’s largest city, has just one qualifier among its five schools, and he comes from Des Moines East. Sioux City also has just one qualifier, while Davenport’s public schools have three and Waterloo five among their two public schools.
Lewis Central has five of Council Bluffs’ nine Class 3A qualifiers; Abraham Lincoln has the remaining four.
Yes, a disparity does exist, especially in Des Moines and Sioux City.
Ten of the 13 schools having 10 or more qualifiers are from the suburbs, including suburban Des Moines schools Ankeny Centennial, Carlisle, Dallas Center-Grimes, Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest.
It’ll be interesting to see how the new bracket format goes.
The eight top seeds – and several News-Telegraph area wrestlers earned that distinction – get a first-round bye and will wrestle later in today’s first day of competition. The remaining 16 wrestlers in each bracket will wrestle twice on Day 1, including eight in the winner’s bracket.
I know some might not necessarily like it, but for me, I like the idea of possibly wrestling just once per day, especially if you’re continuing on the winning side. I think it keeps the wrestler focused and motivated, and gives him a little more time to think about his next match.
* * *
Well, that’s it for now. I hope to have updates up regularly on Twitter, so follow on @NT_Sports and you’ll get the lowdown.
And now ... let’s get ready to wrestle!!!