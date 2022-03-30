Finally, there are four left.
And kudos to those of us who predicted that it would be college’s blue bloods – Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova – who’d still be standing after what was quite the tournament up through the Elite Eight.
Maybe there aren’t so many busted brackets after all the upsets, particularly those who used sense and the track records of this year’s Final Four to reach this point.
Maybe too many of us see too many upsets happening and just don’t see which teams haven’t had the success track record as those who consistently go deep into the tournament.
The Big Ten has good basketball, to be sure, but this year nobody advanced past the Sweet 16, with Purdue and Michigan both going by the wayside.
Villanova had its way with Michigan, but it was the tournament’s Cinderella, Saint Peter’s, that got its third upset of the tournament by nipping Purdue, 67-64.
Maybe it’s like I noted last week about Iowa, including under current coach Fran McCaffery: When it comes to the big stage, there’s something that happens whereby the Hawkeyes never can perform well, even against a Richmond team that you’d think they would have won by 15 or 20.
Wudda, cudda, shudda ... forget that now.
Speaking of Saint Peter’s, while the dance at the big ball was great for Cinderella, to a man many of us just had to know that eventually the midnight bells would eventually toll.
After all, for as great as their team play, preparation and coaching have been, Saint Peter’s eventually was going to run into a team that was just simply ... well, better.
OK, it wasn’t the embarrassing, one-sided blowout that I thought it would be – North Carolina won by 20 after leading by 27 at one point in the second half. I thought that whenever it happened – heck, even the Final Four was starting to sound pretty realistic – the Peacocks would be blasted by 40, 50 or even 60 points, the opponent would cross the 100-point mark somewhere between 7-10 minute left and the winners would be able to pull the starters not even halfway through the second half and play with the “second five,” holding such a huge lead.
Still, you have to admire and be proud of Saint Peter’s big post-season. This experience I’m sure will be remembered for a long time, will help with recruiting and prove that mid-major teams can have some success on the big stage.
This, despite the recruiting power, facilities, coaching staffs and supports ... and simply put more money. It’s as Associated Press columnist Jim Litke put it, in not so many words: “This isn’t Hoosiers.”
And as far as the office pools and brackets go, I guess the moral is: Common sense often prevails.
* * *
The website IAwrestle, which is devoted to wrestling, has posted of the Iowa enrollment BEDS document for 2022-2023, the file from which schools are classified for post-season tournaments. The numbers are based on students in grades 9-11 from the present school year.
Based on the numbers, Atlantic will remain a Class 3A school for boys’ sports that use the four-class system (cross country, track, basketball and baseball), and Class 3A for girls’ sports in the five-class system (volleyball, basketball and softball). This is likely due to a large freshman class.
Some other preliminary notes:
- Atlantic is listed as the 91st largest school, seven spots and nine students ahead of fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference school Harlan. Harlan’s is 357, and Atlantic is 366.
- West Des Moines Valley is by far the largest school, with more than 450 students more than Southeast Polk, the state’s second-largest high school.
- Dallas Center-Grimes, one of the state’s fastest-growing schools, moves into Class 4A for the first time, giving the Little Hawkeye Conference three schools in the largest class.
- AHSTW is expected to move back into Class 2A for boys after a couple of seasons at the Class 1A level. The Vikings leapfrog ACGC, which – in most four-class sports post-season tournaments – moves back to Class 1A as that class’ second-largest school. Both will probably be Class 2A for girls’ sports.
- In descending order of enrollment, the area’s other Class 1A schools – again, assuming four-class sports – are Riverside, CAM, Audubon, Griswold and Exira-EHK.
- Circling back to the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Council Bluffs Lewis Central remains Class 3A for boys’ sports in the four-class system. Both the Titans and Denison-Schleswig will be Class 3A for wrestling, which takes the state’s 64 largest schools.
Note that all of the enrollment figures and classifications depend on programs that share, meaning that some schools may be bumped to a larger class.
The 2022-2023 numbers won’t have anything to do with classification for the next football two-year district cycle, which doesn’t begin until the fall of 2023. It’ll be the 2023-2024 Iowa Enrollment BEDS document that will tell fans which class (and district) their favorite teams will be playing in 2023 and 2024.