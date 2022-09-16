I love fall! Some people look at fall as the end of something, like the end of vacation, the end of lake season, the end of warm weather. The trees are signaling a change in season with brilliant oranges, reds, and golds. Not the end of the old but the beginning of the new! Our sidewalks are strewn with rich carpets of red and golden leaves. Apple trees are bowing under the weight of the gifts they carry- ready to be made into pies, juice or canned to be enjoyed on one of those long winter nights.
Pastor's Column
jeffl
