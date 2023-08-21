School has started or is about to start in all parts of Iowa. Thank goodness we have good teachers that will help our children and grandchildren get through these important years of their lives. Unfortunately our teachers are entering a year that may be as fragile as walking on eggshells. Questions about what they can and can’t do in the classroom will stifle their creativity. The fear of doing or saying something “wrong” will haunt them. Our teachers will ask themselves: Can I say this? Will this book be okay to teach or read from? If a student has two moms or two dads and we are talking about family, how do I handle that? Our teachers may self-censure if there are no clear answers, a situation that makes it difficult to be teach a classroom of eager learners.
It will be a hard year to adapt to the changes made by our governor and our legislators. Some of the laws passed haven’t been clearly defined so decisions made at the state level may restrict student learning rather than open up the learning world for them.
I was walking back from the garden this morning when I noticed an old Maple tree that lost a huge hollow limb during the last strong wind. That limb triggered a thought that had been forming in my mind — our excellent Iowa education system is being hollowed out by the actions of the governor and the legislature and a crash may be inevitable with the current move to privatization.
Last year, the public made it clear that we did not want our tax money paying for private school scholarships. What did the lawmakers do? They bowed to the crushing pressure from the governor and a national conservative agenda and voted to allow our tax money to be used for private school scholarships. How much will this cost hard working Iowans? In the first year of implementation the estimate is $107 million. The real cost, in fact, will be $221 million. Where will the money come from?
The Iowa Department of Education https://educateiowa.gov/article/students-first-esa-applications-approved-96-iowa-s-99-counties released a county-by-county breakdown of approved ESA applications. Polk County, which has 22 private schools, the most in the state, saw more approved applications than any county with 3,144, the next closest county, Linn, had 1,318 approved applications. The largest school districts in the state will receive the majority of the funds.
The Education Department also stated that 60% of the applicants were already attending a private school. Cass County had only two applicants. Why? Because there are no private schools in our county or in 43 other rural counties.
This undermining of our public education system is a national agenda that was heavily promoted while Betsy DeVos was the Secretary of Education under the last administration. DeVos brought an ideology to her office that the government should get out of the business of education.
Privatization of public services has been an ongoing debate in the United States. Private for profit educational institutions are not held to the same standards as public entities. Private schools can reject any student. The public education system accepts everyone and attempts to educate everyone to the best of their ability.
The law has been passed and taxpayers won’t know the full cost until 2026 when there will be no restrictions on applying for a scholarship. With the governor’s plan to eliminate income tax and the property tax breaks she is initiating, Iowa is headed to a bleak future.
What will be the ultimate result? A hollowing out of our public schools with the system crashing from a lack of future funding.
By the way, have you thanked a teacher today?