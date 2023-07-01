With the exception of Atlantic, area baseball and softball teams have wrapped up their regular seasons and are now on their way to the post-season.
Those post-season games began with softball and, assuming the weather held, were started to be played Friday night. Baseball in classes 1A and 2A get underway today, again weather permitting.
Griswold and Exira-EHK each had byes in the softball realm, while each of the area’s teams were slated to take the field for a first round game. In Class 1A, it was Griswold at Tri-Center, Audubon at Alta-Aurelia, Exira-EHK hosting Boyer Valley, CAM playing Earlham at Coon Rapids, ACGC at Lenox and Riverside vs. East Mills at Tabor.
In Class 2A, AHSTW was set to take on Shenandoah, with the winner to take on Clarinda.
So some excitement upcoming.
For now, we’re taking a look at the players on each team that, statistically speaking, have been the most successful. Every team, it seems, has at least one or two players who make it happen.
You’ll note that in the list I’m presenting below, one listing team leaders in several important statistical categories, for pitching, offense and defense.
All the information is via GoBound Iowa, and is correct as of Friday morning. I’ve limited the list to the regulars – that is, starters and the top reserves who see action every game.
So without further ado:
BASEBALL
Batting average: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, .367. ACGC – Lance Bunde, .431. AHSTW – Brayden Lund, .393. Audubon – Brody Schultes, .338. CAM – Chase Spieker, .400. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen, .429. Griswold – Zane Johnson, .425. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, .536.
Runs scored: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, 29. ACGC – Lance Bunde, 23. AHSTW – Nick Denning, 16. Audubon – Evan Alt, 18. CAM – Ryan Bower, 22. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen and Chase Schwab, 19. Griswold – Bode Wyman, 20. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen and Dalton Smith, 19.
Hits: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, 29. ACGC – Lance Bunde, 31. AHSTW – Brayden Lund, 24. Audubon – Gavin Larsen, 23. CAM – Chase Spieker, 26. Exira-EHK – Jaiden Pettepier, 22. Griswold – Zane Johnson, 17. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, 30.
Doubles: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, 10. ACGC – Lance Bunde, 6. AHSTW – Nick Denning and Brayden Lund, 9. Audubon – Gavin Larsen, 5. CAM – Lukas James, 4. Exira-EHK – Jaiden Pettepier, 5. Griswold – Bode Wyman, 5. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, 5.
Triples: Atlantic – Carter Pellett, 2. ACGC – Brock Littler, 4. AHSTW – Four with 1 each. Audubon – Aaron Olsen, 2. CAM – Collin Bower, 2. Exira-EHK – none. Griswold – Bode Wyman, 5. Riverside – Keaten Reiken, 2.
Home runs: Atlantic – Carter Pellett, 3. ACGC – none. AHSTW – Brayden Lund and Nick Denning, 1. Audubon – none. CAM – none. Exira-EHK – Gavin Bengard, 1. Griswold – Bode Wyman and Zane Johnson, 1. Riverside – none.
RBI: Atlantic – Carter Pellett, 19. ACGC – Lance Bunde and Brock Littler, 12. AHSTW – Brayden Lund, 19. Audubon – Carson Wessel, 15. CAM – Brayden Chester, 20. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen, 16. Griswold – Zane Johnson, 10. Riverside – Dalton Smith, 15.
Total bases: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, 41. ACGC – Lance Bunde, 39. AHSTW – Brayden Lund, 38. Audubon – Gavin Larsen, 28. CAM – Chase Spieker, 28. Exira-EHK – Jaiden Pettepier, 27. Griswold – Bode Wyman and Zane Johnson, 24. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, 35.
On-base percentage: Atlantic – Gavin McLaren, .481. ACGC – Lance Bunde, .512. AHSTW – Brayden Lund, .449. Audubon – Gavin Larsen, .417. CAM – Chase Spieker, .500. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen, .538. Griswold – Bode Wyman, .580. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, .536.
Stolen bases: Atlantic – Easton O’Brien, 29. ACGC – Lance Bunde, 16. AHSTW – Nick Denning, 11. Audubon – Aaron Olsen, 15. CAM – Ryan Bower, 20. Exira-EHK – Jameson Kilworth, 18. Griswold – Zane Johnson, 25. Riverside – Grady Jeppesen, 29.
Most outs by caught stealing: Atlantic – Clevi Johnson, 10. ACGC – Taytum Bates, 4. AHSTW – Blake Akers, 2. Audubon – Colton Hansen and Cooper Nielsen, 1. CAM – Brayden Chester, 8. Exira-EHK – none recorded. Griswold – Brayden Lockwood, 5. Riverside – Kaeden Pleas and Cole Jeppesen, 2.
ERA: Atlantic – Hudson McLaren, 1.47 (14.1 IP). ACGC – Brock Littler, 1.09 (32 IP). AHSTW – Nick Denning, .140 (40 IP). Audubon – Gavin Larsen, 1.84 (26.2 IP). CAM – Lukas James, 3.23 (30.1 IP). Exira-EHK – Alex Hansen, 1.04 (27 IP). Griswold – Calden Turner, 7.95 (12.1 IP). Riverside – Victor Alfonso, 2.00 (14 IP).
Wins: Atlantic – Jayden Proehl, 3. ACGC – Brock Littler, 4. AHSTW – Nick Denning, 4. Audubon – Gavin Larsen and Carson Meaike, 2. CAM – Chase Spieker and Brody Paulsen, 3. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen, 4. Griswold – Calden Turner, 2. Riverside – Garrett Hough, 3.
Strikeouts: Atlantic – Carter Pellett, 44. ACGC – Brock Littler, 43. AHSTW – Nick Denning, 54. Audubon – Gavin Larsen, 37. CAM – Brody Paulsen, 38. Exira-EHK – Trey Petersen, 51. Griswold – Bode Wyman, 30. Riverside – Kyler Rieken, 17.
SOFTBALL
Batting average: Atlantic – Claire Schroder, .405. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, .391. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, .385. Audubon – Kali Irlmeier, .370. CAM – Jenna Platt, .319. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, .517. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, .442. Riverside – Madison Kelley, .417.
Runs scored: Atlantic – Ava Rush, 30. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, 20. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, 34. Audubon – Mattie Nielsen, 24. CAM – Emma Follmann, 19. Exira-EHK – Quinn Grubbs, 36. Griswold – Marissa Askeland, 34. Riverside – Madison Kelley, 27.
Hits: Atlantic – Lila Wiederstein, 38. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, 25. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, 35. Audubon – Kali Irlmeier, 27. CAM – Jenna Platt, 23. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, 31. Griswold – Marissa Askeland, 35. Riverside – Madison Kelley, 35.
Doubles: Atlantic – Zoey Kirchhoff and Riley Wood, 11. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, 9. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, 7. Audubon – Jordan Porsch, 10. CAM – Emma Follmann, 7. Exira-EHK – Shay Burmeister, 8. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, 9. Riverside – Madison Kelley, 7.
Triples: Atlantic – Claire Schroder and Peyton McLaren, 2. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, Reagan Carney and Jenna Rowley 1. AHSTW – Loralei Wahling, 3. Audubon – Mattie Nielsen, 6. CAM – Courtney Follmann, 3. Exira-EHK – Hannah Nelson, 2. Griswold – McKenna Wiechman, 2. Riverside – Several with 1.
Home runs: Atlantic – Zoey Kirchhoff, 3. ACGC – Emerson Van Meter, 1. AHSTW – Kendra Hansen and Sienna Christian, 1. Audubon – Mattie Nielsen and Alexis Obermeier, 4. CAM – Emma Follmann and Karys Hunt, 1. Exira-EHK – Quinn Grubbs, 3. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, 6. Riverside – Markely Yanes, Sophia Fenner, Kayden Schnack and Elly Henderson, 1.
RBI: Atlantic – Zoey Kirchhoff and Lila Wiederstein, 21. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, 36. AHSTW – Sienna Christian, 20. Audubon – Kali Irlmeier, 20. CAM – Karys Hunt, 15. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, 25. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, 35. Riverside – Madison Kelley, 28.
Total bases: Atlantic – Zoey Kirchhoff, 52. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, 36. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, 46. Audubon – Mattie Nielsen, 48. CAM – Emma Follmann, 32. Exira-EHK – Quinn Grubbs, 45. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, 63. Riverside – Madison Kelley, 44.
On-base percentage: Atlantic – Claire Pellett, .490. ACGC – Mersadez Richter, .473. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, .469. Audubon – Alexis Oberemeier, .432. CAM – Courtney Follmann, .465. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, .603. Griswold – Makenna Askeland, .547. Riverside – Bailey Richardson, .667.
Stolen bases: Atlantic – Ava Rush, 22. ACGC – Becca Littler, 2. AHSTW – Graycen Partlow, 8. Audubon – Michelle Brooks and Kylee Hartl, 5. CAM – Emma Follmann, 8. Exira-EHK – Shay Burmeister, 15. Griswold – Whitney Pennock, 18. Riverside – Elly Henderson, 14.
Most outs by caught stealing: Atlantic – none recorded. ACGC – Presley Buttler, 3. AHSTW – Rylie Knop, 8. Audubon – Jordan Porsch, 7. CAM – Courtney Follmann, 2. Exira-EHK – Quinn Grubbs, 11. Griswold – McKenna Wiechman, 6. Riverside – Adaline Martens, 13.
ERA: Atlantic – Riley Wood, 2.17 (100 IP). ACGC – Emerson Van Meter, 4.69 (97 IP). AHSTW – Halle Goodman, .376 (44.2 IP). Audubon – Alexis Obermeier, 2.29 (137.2 IP). CAM – Emma Follmann, 4.50 (109 IP). Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, 1.34 (109.2 IP). Griswold – Karly Millikan, 0.56 (136.2 IP). Riverside – Sophia Fenner, 2.63 (101 IP).
Wins: Atlantic – Riley Wood, 11. ACGC – Emerson Van Meter, 2. AHSTW – Loralei Wahling, 4. Audubon – Alexis Obemeier, 14. CAM – Emma Follmann, 8. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, 16. Griswold – Karly Millikan, 20. Riverside – Sophia Fenner, 10.
Strikeouts: Atlantic – Riley Wood, 85. ACGC – Emerson Van Meter, 67. AHSTW – Sienna Christian, 51. Audubon – Alexis Obemeier, 197. CAM – Emma Follmann, 92. Exira-EHK – Riley Miller, 140. Griswold – Karly Millikan, 224. Riverside – Sophia Fenner, 61.
Chances are you’ll see a lot of these names on our all-area baseball and softball teams, when they’re named in late July or early August.
So that’s how things stand, going into the post-season. As I noted, all the area’s Class 1A and 2A schools are done with the regular season, but Atlantic, which is Class 3A, still has a few games to go before reaching the post-season.
It’ll be interesting to see how things play out, between the weather and the recent air quality alerts and smoke drifting from Canada and their wildfires.
Hope it’s a safe and successful post-season for all area teams.
And for you, too as you celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.