This is the day the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! Psalm 118:24 NIV
- In “Jesus Calling,” author Sarah Young portrays God speaking to us and basically saying that if we are grumbling and complaining, we are letting God know that we think we could run the world much better that He can. Well, that’s definitely something to deeply consider!!!
When we think this through, I would assume most of us would bow to the fact that we cannot run anything in life better than God. Speaking only for myself, I know I can’t, and wouldn’t even want to try. Yet, that doesn’t stop us from trying, does it?
We may feel that there are things to grumble and complain about right now in our households, our nation, and our world. There are some to whom grumbling and complaining has become habitually their nature. Do we grumble and complain about the things we can’t do, rather than seeking joy in the things we can do, and seeking to learn from each circumstance as we walk with our Lord? We may be grumbling and complaining about it snowing in mid-April when we want Spring, or grumbling and complaining about the heat in July when we want it cooler. Our Lord must shake His head as He reminds us that He made the seasons for a purpose, and one of those purposes is to enjoy the uniqueness of each one.
When the next grumbling or complaining words come to your mind, stop them there before they come from your mouth. Capture them and get rid of them. If they slip out, ask for God’s forgiveness. Then continually invite the Lord to fill your eyes, heart, mind, mouth, and spirit with things to be thankful for, and one of the main things to be thankful for is that God is God, is in control, and we are not! May you find joy in your day, for “This is the day the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” Psalm 119:24 NIV
Prayer: Check the words of my mouth and the thoughts of my mind, dear Lord. Train me to stop grumbling and complaining, and to focus on you, the Source of joy and peace. I’m so thankful that you are in control! In your powerful name I pray! Amen.
- From Jesus Calling by Sarah Young, Thomas Nelson Publishing, 2004
Pastor Nancy Jensen, retired, United Church of Christ
This piece is taken from “Victorious Vibes,”by Pastor Nancy Jensen