This morning I awoke with a song in my head "The Merry, Merry Month of May." "Where did that come from?" I asked myself. I made my way to my office, turned on the computer, went to Google and found out the song was written by Stephan Foster in 1862. Sipping my morning cup of Earl Grey tea, I further explored the world of Stephan Collins Foster and the history of 1862.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF: Audubon's Irlmeier, Riverside's Brink stamp state dates
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- Sunnyside Range to hold Grand Opening Kick Off Party
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' GOLF: CAM golfers punch state meet ticket; Griswold also advances Brownlee
- Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.