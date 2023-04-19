The football schedules have been announced, and we’ve had some time to analyze and dissect whom the News-Telegraph’s area football teams will be playing in 2023-2024.
As has been the case for the past 30 years, districts in football are reconfigured by the Iowa High School Athletic Association every two years, with home-and-away sites flipping during the second year of the cycle.
The new wrinkle in this year’s schedules involve the new socio-economic factor added for classifications. The classification adjustment, approved by the Iowa State Board of Education after overwhelming support by the state’s schools, reduces 40 percent of a school’s free or reduced lunch (FRL) count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification number.
That kept Atlantic in Class 3A, but as one of the smallest schools in the class. AHSTW is in Class 1A, while ACGC moved to Class A along with Riverside. Each of the eight-man schools that had been playing football previously in the NT area – Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold – remain playing eight-man.
So with that in mind, a few thoughts and keeping in mind all of these are strictly my opinion:
- Some fans have suggested Atlantic was screwed with its schedule. I will respectfully disagree with this thought, however.
First, fans already knew of the possibility of Creston and Harlan being in whatever district Atlantic would be in, and that came to pass. Sure, there will be some travel, such as to Knoxville, Nevada and Perry (depending on the year), but there’s also some excellent chances at getting wins.
But some good rivalries are on tap, and we’ve proven we can compete successfully with Creston, as evidenced by the upset victory at the end of last season.
Of the four non-district teams Atlantic will be facing, two of them I would have picked: Greene County and Winterset.
For my part, I would have gone for Clarinda in lieu of Clarke (a good two-hour drive even by Interstate 35 to Osceola, rather than a just-under-one-hour drive down U.S. 71 for Clarinda), and I agree that Glenwood is a bit of a head-scratcher. For me, that fourth game would have been Carroll, a Class 3A team that placed third in its district last year, same as Atlantic.
Not saying Glenwood wouldn’t be competitive – from my vantage point, last fall’s game was for the most point – but my philosophy is you want in the very least competitive games, not a marshmallow schedule that won’t prepare you for the ultimate goal: A top-two finish in your district and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. (Four other teams are selected at large via the Ratings Percentage Index ... the same index that screwed Atlantic out of a playoff berth it earned by the slimmest of margins this past fall.)
And rumor has it that both Atlantic and Winterset were on each other’s priority lists. (Each school can submit a list of up to seven teams not in their district to possibly play for the non-district portion of the schedule. The IHSAA does its best to fulfill those wishes.)
If Atlantic is ever to be considered a serious playoff team, no matter which class you play, you need to play the best, rather than play a soft schedule. Sure, wins and losses matter, but if that’s all that mattered, why have an RPI or some other determining factor to decide at-large teams? You may as well flip a coin or do random draw from a hat.
There is every reason to believe, given our talent level and facilities, that Atlantic can compete with the best of the schools its size ... the notable exception being Harlan, which is in a league of its own. (Another example was ADM last fall; despite the four-touchdown difference, the Trojans for the most part held their own against an eventual state semifinalist, with two of the most elite players in the state.) Truth be told, the Cyclones could probably compete successfully with good Class 5A teams. Then again, Harlan’s weight facilities are not really much different than Atlantic’s, and nowhere comparable to the facilities you might see at a West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny, Waukee, Southeast Polk, North Scott or any of the other top Class 4A and 5A schools; as I see it, it’s culture and coaching at Harlan.
Also, you don’t get better by playing bad teams every week. OK, maybe one guaranteed win, as a confidence booster and to give everyone a chance to play, but not the entire non-district schedule.
As I see it, schools, no matter their level of success, need to play teams that will help them get better and prepare for the district part of the schedule and the aim for a top-two finish. That’s what matters. (Maybe the old grouchy University of Iowa football fans had a point when Hayden Fry scheduled mid-major schools for the non-conference schedule where a 50-point win was a given, even on the Hawkeyes’ worst day?)
And the fact is, like it or not, Atlantic is a Class 3A school. We’ll have to live with that for at least two more years, when the socioecomomic factor will be considered once again and new districts and (possibly new) classifications will be determined. Maybe in 2025, Atlantic will be classed as 2A, in time for this year’s sophomore class’ senior year.
- Audubon and Griswold were the two area schools, in my opinion, that got unfavorable schedules, in different ways.
First, the good news is Audubon at least gets to play two of its closest rivals – CAM and fellow Audubon County foe Exira-EHK – in its non-district schedule. But prepare to pay for some of those road trips, as depending on the year, Wheeler football fans will be traveling to Collins-Maxwell, Baxter and Colo-NESCO.
For me, Audubon should have been grouped with their familiar foes in district play. But sometimes, you can’t always get what you want. For now, the district schedule is something Audubon will have to live with the next two years, and it will involve some travel for the district part of the schedule.
Griswold, meantime, had no favors done for them in the non-district schedule, and the district schedule is tough enough. Both Boyer Valley and West Harrison are better teams, even with them not exactly expected to set the football world on fire this coming fall (at least).
There are a few schools in Iowa, some in the southern part of Iowa and not that far away, that Griswold can compete with, including Seymour, Twin Cedars of Bussey and Woodward Academy. Sioux City Siouxland Christian is another team that you might be able to count on as a realistic chance for a win.
It’s just like the larger classes, when you’re thinking of schools like, for instance, Perry or Storm Lake ... schools that have perennially struggled for a long time and needing to schedule like schools (i.e., schools that also have had an extended losing track record). If you want to win and you’ve not had a lot of success, you need to get the low-hanging fruit first and gain confidence.
The IHSAA did a nice job of that for the larger schools ... so why not give Griswold the same benefit?
- As for the area’s other five schools – 11-man schools AHSTW, Riverside and ACGC, and eight-manners CAM and Exira-EHK – it appears that for the most part, the schedules are ones I’d have set up had I been in charge. Some reasonable travel distances and some good rivalries.
It will be interesting to see how Red Oak and Shenandoah – Class 1A newcomers, thanks in part due to the socioeconomic factor – fare against smaller-school competition. Red Oak has done alright the past couple of years and might have some success. Shenandoah has had its share of problems recently, particularly with injuries and participation, so the key to having any chance at success is staying healthy and getting players on the team. Maybe with a less-rigorous schedule – as if Class 2A in southwest Iowa was that challenging (which, last fall, it really wasn’t) – there can be some success for the Mustangs and a chance to get into the win column.