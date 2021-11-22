On Nov. 2, the people of Atlantic voted for Mayor among four very good candidates. Four candidates who were willing to take on what we consider to be an often thankless and underpaid job. Thank you to all who ran.
Since no single candidate received 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30. Please Vote! It is easy and a sacred duty of every American over 18 years old. We feel everyone has a stake in what goes on in our City Government, so get out there and Vote!
In our opinion, the most important part of the job of Mayor is to be the chief representative for our city. This means being the face and sound of Atlantic, both to its residents and the outside world. This is why we are supporting Grace Garrett for Mayor. Grace has the energetic, upbeat and dare I say, gracious
personality we need in the Mayor's office. Grace has the life experience and background from around the country to drive Atlantic into the future. The governance of Atlantic is the same as it is for any other government body. After a period of debate some useful conclusion must be reached that produces a
positive result. Grace is the one to make this happen. We have seen Grace in action on the City Council, now it is time to make Grace our Mayor! Please Voyr on Tuesday, Nov. 30.