I’m no fan of participation trophies.
I’m not talking about the kind you get for getting to a state tournament, either, but just one you get for simply being at a tournament.
The argument often has been that in the real world, simply getting commended for showing up doesn’t happen. An employee can faithfully show up to work but, in the very least, be undistinguished or do mediocre but passable work with minimal effort ... sometimes, for years.
Yet, there is commentary out there that shows that some sort of recognition awards – indeed participation trophies, in a manner of speaking – do have value.
I read this comment from the website “Inside Hook,” published a couple of years ago and talking about the value of participation trophies. Author Tanner Garrity reflected on his youth baseball days, where after the last game the coaches brought out boxes of doughnuts and every player got some sort of trophy with some superlative of a positive achievement, such as batting or fielding.
Cutting to the chase: The argument of participation trophies came about by some, perhaps my Gen X generation and the Baby Boomers that preceded us, that felt these participation trophies were given out to undeserving athletes and/or students who had done nothing but show up.
Of course, it could be the age old “those kids today.” Back in the 1950s and 1960s, when Elvis and the Beatles were the hottest musical acts in the land, those adults who lived and came of age during World War I, the Roaring ‘20s (1920s, that is) and the Great Depression scorned teenagers when they took to rock and roll ... only for some of their own peers to remind them that they, too, were scored in their youth (1910s through pre-Pearl Harbor 1940s) for such things as the Charleston (a type of dance) and other dance-jazz musical styles, and novelties such as motion pictures.
They called those people, born prior to perhaps 1920, “The Greatest Generation,” one we owe a debt of thanks.
And the circle continues.
Garrity noted that the term “participation trophy” was used as early as 1922, where a newspaper clipping spoke of the awards given out at a basketball tournament, including participation trophies for every athlete who played. He noted that they were part of “The Greatest Generation.”
The biggest argument for participation trophies seems to be “keep working at it,” and it helps recognize the efforts of the athletes, no matter how skilled, good or bad, they are, and that all athletes are important.
And I also liked Garrity’s note debunking “he got something just for showing up.” Yeah, maybe ... but it also involves the effort to show up, meeting new people, developing relationships, time management and so forth.
You still have winning and losing. That’s a part of life. And sometimes, the hard, cruel lesson is, you won’t be recognized at all. I think of an advice column letter I read once where a mother wrote in, upset that, at an end-of-school-year awards assembly, her second-grade son was the only one in the whole school not called on stage to get recognized for something.
And yes, the winners will always be more rewarded than those who don’t win.
To that end, sometimes the end goal is too richly advertised. Take, for instance, the vast collection of game show videos on YouTube, where the announcers proclaim what a grand-prize winner can get: a new Cadillac, a yacht (complete with young, attractive women wearing swimwear), once-in-a-lifetime trips to Europe and the Middle East, expensive necklaces and jewelry, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash ... the list goes on.
And if you lose, well, you get this wonderful slow cooker, an electric blanket, a crate each of Franc-O-American canned spaghetti and Lee’s Press-On Nails, and the two-volume World Book Dictionary.
And it can be discouraging to leave with just the consolation prizes. An urban legend circulates about a classic TV show called “The Bozo Show,” where each day the “Grand Prize Game” was played, with a boy and a girl randomly selected from the audience each day. Think beer pong ... the object being to throw a ping pong ball into a series of six successively number buckets, one lined up further than the last. The prize package grew for each successful attempt, with the contestant keeping whatever was won on the last successful attempt. The grand prize (for landing the ping pong ball in all six buckets) was a new bicycle plus all the prizes, plus (at times) a family trip and even a cash jackpot – $50 in silver dollars, plus an additional dollar for every day not claimed.
Lose on the first attempt, and you got the consolation prize “for doing your super-dooper best(!)”: A towel with Bozo’s face on it, or perhaps one of those balsam-wood airplane toys you won at a school carnival.
Anyway, cutting to the chase, a young boy selected to play this game somehow mis-aimed his first attempt in the first bucket and the game was over. The young boy got his towel as he started to cry, and – according to legend, Bozo was trying to comfort him before the kid cursed Bozo.
While there’s little actual evidence to support the story as it circulated for years. The show aired live in those days, and the website snopes.com noted it’s unlikely any video footage exists of the incident, assuming it actually happened.
The point is, of course is that not everyone will take well to consolation prizes, especially when the eyes are on the grand prize and its rewards. You do feel like, “If only I had done this ... “ at times, and self-despair often sets in.
But on the other hip, things like Bozo’s “doing your super-duper best” comment (for someone who fails spectacularly at the Grand Prize Game), or winning those consolation prizes on a game show ... those things do recognize the efforts in not winning. To use one of Garritys analogies, it’s like getting an award for finishing 47th in a middle school race.
In reality, consolation prizes, including “participation trophies,” can be a good motivator. Winning one can inspire a young aspiring athlete to keep working hard in the off-season, go to those summer camps, to put forth more effort ... all of those things.
And perhaps the big trophy, or bigger trophy ... but in the long run bigger and better things can be borne from those participation trophies.
And then in the working world, the real rewards are reaped. Company and community honors, maybe making some important breakthroughs ... all of that.
In the coming weeks, as our area schools see their seasons end due to losing post-season tournament baseball and softball games, coaches will be awarding varsity, junior varsity and – in some cases – freshman letters. Yes, these have to be earned, as you have to finish the season in good standing.
Only nine teams – four in baseball, five in softball – will get the grand prize trophy ... although any team reaching the state tournament gets some sort of medal for each player, along with a trophy. Again, a “participation trophy” of sorts.
Same will go for the many youth-level baseball and softball teams. Many awards will be given, including participation awards.
I’m still not a big fan of participation awards, as it often is linked to disappointment, among other things. But given what I just wrote, I do suppose there must be some merit to such honors after all.
Relish them while you can, and keep working for the big rewards.
And for the parents, show your love and support to your young athletes. They need and deserve it.