Time and again over the last several years, the governor and the legislature have used the phrase, “We trust Iowans to do the right thing.” The question of the day is, if Iowans are trusted to do the right thing, why are women’s health decisions and voting access not included in that philosophy?
Early voting started on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Have you requested your absentee ballot? Have you gone to the courthouse and voted yet? Do you know who is on the ballot? Do you know your voting location? To find the answers go to Cass County Auditor’s website : https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/auditors-office/
or to the Iowa Secretary of State website: https://sos.iowa.gov/ There is valuable information there in order to be an informed voter.
According to the Cost of Voting Index https://costofvotingindex.com/ Iowa has lost ground in voter access. In 2016, Iowa was ranked among the top 10 easiest states in the country in which to vote. However, that changed after Republicans passed a laws that, among other things, put in place a voter ID requirement and reduced the number of days for early and absentee voting from 29 to 20 days. Iowa has slipped from ranking 19th in ease of access to 23rd.
Do we have stricter laws because there is an outrageous amount of voter fraud? After investigating, the Cedar Rapids Gazette found that there were 23 cases of voter fraud in five years, 2012 to 2016. Fifteen were for felony charges of election misconduct and eight were for misdemeanors. Doesn’t seem to be a problem there. The people who committed fraud were apprehended and fined.
Nineteen states including Iowa, Texas and Georgia enacted laws that make it harder for Americans to vote, states the Brennan Center for Justice. Twenty-five states have made it easier.
Our daughter has lived in Colorado for twenty years and has never voted in person. You might think she is not a very good citizen. No, Colorado has made access to voting less of an inconvenience, like having to take time off or drive to a distant polling site. Colorado mails the ballots to the residents in their state. Not only that, they send a booklet along giving the information needed to make informed decisions on the ballot. When she and her husband receive their ballots in the mail, they take an evening, pour a glass of wine, beer in the case of our son-in-law, and make decisions at a leisurely pace. Why can’t we have that in Iowa?
There are states that are putting out more ballot boxes. Iowa has decided to have fewer boxes. Some states register voters when they turn 18. Vermont is allowing drive-up and outdoor voting. Why is our state seemingly going backwards?
“We trust Iowans to make the right decisions.” That statement sounds rather lame when our voting laws are compared to other states. Is the legislature looking out for our future? Voter fraud has not been a problem in the past when Iowans have been trusted to do the right thing.
If the governor and legislators trusted Iowans, why didn’t they enact laws that would make voting easier?
In 2020, a national election, 1.7 million or 76% people in Iowa voted. In 2018, a mid-term election, approximately 1.3 million vote or 60.8%. Mid-term elections are historically low; both years had historically high turnouts.
It will be interesting to see if adding extra hurdles to voting may lead to frustration that keeps some voters at home. The upcoming midterm elections will provide clarity about whether these new voting laws have a measurable impact on voter turnout.
Perhaps the phrase “we trust Iowans on some things” would be more appropriate.
Please read up on the candidates and the ballot issue. There is a constitutional amendment regarding guns on the ballot. There are also two judges up to vote yay or nay on.
Please be informed and vote on or before Nov. 8.