The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have very strict protocols for student athletes who suffer a concussion during competition.
I won’t get into the finer details. Those can be found easily at each association’s website, and is listed uner Iowa Code section 280.13C. That lists very specific procedures about what must happen after such an injury has been incurred and what must happen before that student is cleared to compete once again.
These protocols has been invoked multiple times in all of my stops as a reporter, both news and sports, through the years. I’m sure it’s saved many lives, and certainly the health of athletes that have come to be friends.
No chance taking here: Once a student athlete is even suspected of being injured or concussed, he/she is through participating.
So why can’t this be invoked in the NFL?
Why did the Miami Dolphins fail Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?
I’m sure there have been multiple explanations attempted since he took the vicious sack against Cincinnati a week ago, just days after he took a sack against Buffalo and showed signs of head trauma yet played in the second half.
He should have been removed against Buffalo immediately. No way should he have even been considered to play any more, even if that means a risk to the Dolphins’ perfect record.
Tagovailoa’s health was apparently a sacrificial lamb.
But forget for a moment that he is just a money grab to the Dolphins’ owners. Just remember that he is someone’s son, brother, cousin, friend ... so much more. No different than the sons and daughters who play youth and high school sports and even college sports.
Perhaps Rex Ryan, former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach, put it best when he spoke his outrage on ESPN’s Sunday: “Would you put your son back in the game?”
Common sense tells you no.
In Iowa high school athletics, the answer is no.
For Ryan, the answer is no. (For the record, his response to his own question was, “This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it. A concussion. I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like. My answer is this: No way in hell I put my son back in that game. No way in hell. And you know what? No way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either.”)
For the Dolphins, the answer was – sadly – yes.
What doesn’t fit here?
* * *
The first set of Ratings Percentage Index ratings in Iowa high school football.
Some surprises came to mind in my first look at the season’s RPIs, which in Iowa high school football are used in Iowa classes 3A, 4A and 5A, and help determine at-large qualifiers for the 16-team playoffs. Here’s my thoughts:
Class 3A:
- The four front runners, in 1-4 order, are Humboldt, ADM, Nevada and Mount Vernon. Besides No. 2 ADM, two other teams from District 6 – the one Atlantic plays in – are in the top 6: Harlan (5) and Creston (6). The positioning of District 6 will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks after ADM takes on both the Cyclones and Panthers.
As was the case last year, Atlantic has a chance to play spoiler for Creston, although it was the Panthers’ own losses that had them the first team out of the 2021 playoffs. As it stands, the Trojans can finish with a winning record with a win over the Panthers and take third in the district.
With that being said, other districts that would – if the playoffs were decided today – have at least three qualifiers (the two automatics and at least one at-large qualifier) are District 2 (Nevada, North Polk and Algona), District 3 (Independence, West Delaware of Manchester and Hampton-Dumont-CAL), and District 4 (Mount Vernon, Benton Community and Central DeWitt).
Class 4A:
- Top 4 are Cedar Rapids Xavier, Waverly-Shell Rock, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Fort Madison.
The Bloodhounds of Fort Madison is a bit of a surprise, even though they are unbeaten and their opponents’ records are just 23-31, worse than fellow District 3 mates Iowa City Liberty (29-25) and North Scott (28-26). To me, Liberty is probably a bit stronger than Fort Madison, especially since the Lightning defeated two quality Class 5A opponents in Iowa City High and Linn-Mar. We’ll see just how good Fort Madison is when they travel to Liberty this Friday, then host my hometown Lancers in two weeks, especially after they barely escaped Clinton this week.
As for North Scott, the losses to Liberty and Xavier dampened their RPI standing; they rank 13th and would make the playoff field again if they took place now. They’ll be favored against Clinton and Mount Pleasant, but the Bloodhounds game will tell the tale.
Elsewhere, Lewis Central is impressive as always and that season-opening win over Harlan no doubt helped the Titans’ cause. District 5 has four teams in the current RPI top-16: Indianola (5), Carlisle (9), Bondurant-Farrar (11) and Norwalk (15).
Class 5A:
- In the class where everyone is an at-large qualifier, three of the top four are suburban Des Moines schools: West Des Moines Dowling (1), Ankeny (3) and Southeast Polk (4); Pleasant Valley, ranked second, is the lone outsider, the Spartans being from eastern Iowa. All told, central Iowa has five in the top 10, with Ankeny Centennial seventh and Ames ninth, while Waukee Northwest, (11), Urbandale (15) and Johnston (16) also in the current top-16.
The success story has been Davenport West, which – after years of winless and/or 1-8 (or at best 2-7) seasons – is now unbeaten in six games. True that their opponents’ records are 17-37, but the Falcons’ opponent this week, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, has an opponents’ record that’s also nothing to write home about (24-30); only No. 10 Iowa City High (32-22) has played opponents with a combined winning record. Still, an uplifting year and the Falcons should finish no worse than 7-2 (although 8-1 is very realistic) and have a spot in the playoffs.
For the smaller classes, the old point system is in use. Eight man uses the top three in each class plus two at-large qualifiers based off points, while classes A, 1A and 2A take the top 4 from each district.
If the playoffs were decided today, four News-Telegraph area teams would be in: CAM and Audubon from eight-man District 10, AHSTW from Class A District 7, and ACGC from Class 1A District 7. All four appear to have secure places in the playoffs, as with only possibly one exception they’re all favored to win their district games.
Locally, Riverside has somewhat of a chance to get in, but has to beat both Southwest Valley of Corning and Earlham just to have a chance; both the Timberwolves and Cardinals are ahead of the Bulldogs in playoff points. The Bulldogs typically improve and have a potent offense, but the question is whether it’ll be enough to earn an extension to their season.
* * *
Finally, an RIP to one of my all-time favorite country music legends: Loretta Lynn.