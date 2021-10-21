“When anxiety was great within me, Your consolation brought me joy.”
-Psalm 94:19
At the least, we all have seasons of uneasiness. These seasons can range in duration and intensity and may be triggered by a multitude of things. It seems that collectively we have been in a season for a while, triggered by the pandemic and school dilemmas in addition to our own personal struggles. The Psalmist was under similar angst, yet realized the very thing that threatens to produce distress, can be made the opportunity for praise. As the Psalmist felt the anxiety swelling up within, joy swelled up all the more through the comfort of the Lord. Consequently, anxiety was turned to joy which resulted in worship. How can we not be brought to a joyful place when we rest in the consolation of the Lord’s promises, redemption, resurrection and desire to be in communion with us?
We, too, can experience this transformation. Anxiety, worry, stress and uneasiness are all real and part of living in this broken world, however, they don’t have to have the final say. When we cry out to the Lord in the midst of these, our great Comforter will provide exactly what we need in order to turn this mourning into dancing. What is it you need to take to the Lord? What tensions are prompting uneasiness? Cry out to the Lord. Our God hears and knows us and will answer when we call. Joy is on its way!