The past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind in sports.
Locally, we at the News-Telegraph were at a pair of top-6 showdowns, one each in boys’ and girls’ basketball. Exira-EHK took on Panorama in a girls’ battle on the court at Elk Horn back on Jan. 27.
Four days later, a top-4 battle that could be a rematch at the state basketball tournament took place, with Class 1A No. 4 AHSTW hosting top-ranked Grand View Christian of Des Moines.
Both were battles that were worth the price of admission and as good as billed. Neither local team won, and in both cases, there was at least one factor that led to the their downfall. The Exira-EHK girls fell victim to their own turnovers; the AHSTW boys just gave up a few too many rebounds and a couple of shots didn’t fall when they needed them to.
But I can attest that both games were exactly what they needed. Both the Spartan girls and Viking boys are good enough that a majority of their games have been one-sided blowouts, to the point where their respective coaches are able to rest the starters for a good share of the fourth quarter, sometimes even most of the second half.
It will be exciting to watch both the Exira-EHK girls and AHSTW boys as they complete their post-season runs. The post-season schedules for the smaller three classes (of five) in girls and smaller two (of four) in boys have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association, respectively, and both teams have favorable post-season paths.
We’ll be getting with our stringers in the coming days to map out our coverage plans for the post-season, which for the boys begins Friday with a pigtail game – Griswold vs. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, the winner playing again Monday, Feb. 14, against AHSTW. We’ll be looking to get to other teams’ games as well.
Of course, basketball isn’t the only sport where we were there.
Last weekend meant a 120-mile road trip to Leon, where Central Decatur hosted its first post-season wrestling meet in a reported 28 years. It’s a nice facility and the tournament managers did a great job with everything.
The best part, of course, was the 10 Atlantic-CAM wrestlers who advanced. You always have a few surprises, but each one of the 10 Trojans who’ll be in action this coming weekend in Glenwood definitely earned the extension of their post-seasons. Heck, all 14 wrestlers who were in action competed well and competed hard, and there’s no way this team would be as successful without all their efforts. This has been a true team all year long.
We had some help with this past weekend’s boys’ swimming meet in Johnston, which was much appreciated. Even though nobody advanced to the state swimming meet, I know each of the nine swimmers on this team swam their hardest and, in a few cases, came very close to earning a trip to the state meet.
Anyway, we’ll be there for the wrestling post-season as the road continues to Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena, and the same will be for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.
Fasten those seat belts and get ready to enjoy what should be a fun ride for all area teams.
Now that Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and former New England Patriots) quarterback has retired after 22 years, it’ll be interesting to see how his records hold up in the coming years.
For sure, it’s been a record-setting career with so many accomplishments: most passing yards and touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history; 13 AFC championships and six Super Bowls under center.
Truth be told, if he were a quarterback in an Iowa high school football game and down by 50 points in the second half (after which the continuous clock rule would be in effect) ... he’d – based on some of the improbable comebacks he engineered – probably rally his team to come all the way back, from 50 down, and win the game late in the fourth quarter.
I guess I was a bit annoyed at how some media outlets jumped the gun and tried to insinuate that he was retiring before the man himself made the announcement.
For all I know – and the thought actually went through my mind – it could be someone frustrated that Brady was always beating his teams and wishing that he’d just go away and let the poor teams have a reasonable chance to win for a change instead of taking their annual five- or six-touchdown beatdown to a dynasty.
And the same could be said for any other famous athlete in any other sport, where the athlete is in his early-to-mid 40s and probably near the end of his peak physical condition, or coach who, in his mid-to-late 70s is still of sharp mind and still able to win games.
I’ve had to learn these lessons with my job. Yes, it behooves us as reporters, editors, etc., to check out rumors and substantiate them. It is a core part of our mission to inform the public and keep things in check.
The plain and simple fact is that sometimes, being late with the story but being 100 percent sure of your facts and assuring the audience an accurate story is better in the long run than getting the scoop but having major facts being completely wrong.
This time, things checked out and we’ll wish Tom Brady a happy retirement.
I’m just worried that somewhere down the road, a retirement rumor won’t check out, the supposedly retiring athlete won’t be too happy and then he’ll really take it out on other teams, just to prove that he still has it and that nobody is going to tell him when to retire.