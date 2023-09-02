A major botch in sports reporting happened over the weekend.
And, ironically enough, it was Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain and the company I once worked for (prior to coming here), one that regularly uses this program in reporting, that exposed why it’s such a bad, bad, bad idea.
The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch used the artificial intelligence took LedeAl to “write” several of its high school football recaps a couple of weekends ago. The fallout on social media was an embarrassment, to say the least.
CNN reported this notable example, preserved by the Internet Archive’s Wayback machine:
“The Worthington Christian [[WINNING_TEAM_MASCOT]] defeated the Westerville North [[LOSING_TEAM_MASCOT]] 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer game on Saturday.”
There were many others.
That story was updated by human intervention, but it’s like I and many other sports editors and others have been pleading and stressing out over all along: They are repetitive, lack key details including players who make key plays or had notable statistics, using cliched language ... everything but showing actual knowledge of sports.
Some articles, according to what I’ve seen and what CNN noted, have described “cruise control” wins in contests that were actually decided late int he fourth quarter, and it’s not unheard of for a “tight battle” (as LedeAl may describe it) to actually be a “recap” of a one-sided victory.
One well known sports reporter from eastern Iowa, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) called “(t)his whole AI stuff is just embarassing s***.” Another veteran sports reporter noted that these stories, formerly written by stringers or sports copy clerks at the beginning of their journalism careers, take away opportunities for young reporters to gain experience and clips, and he noted that he wasn’t sure that he’d have the job he does today without that entry-level job, answering phones at night or retyping stats from a faxed or emailed box score and turning information contained therein it into a story.
(For perspective, even as recently as 40 years ago, many fresh-out-of-college reporters were frequently obituary clerks, taking calls from local funeral homes and typing the obituaries ... and this was before they were put on any sort of beat, and then when they were, cub reporters were at first often lightweight stories and features to hone their craft and gain experience, comparied to the in-depth, investigative journalism the more seasoned and experienced reporters got. Now, with AI programs taking those opportunities away, cub reporters are often thrown right into the fire, long before they’re ready to tackle such topics as city hall corruption, much less sports issues such as mental health, gambling, racial issues and so forth.)
CNN noted other Gannett outlets, from Arizona, Florida, Kentucky and Michigan as publishing similar LedeAl articles in recent weeks. A number of Lee Enterprises newspapers have also switched largely to AI programs, including LedeAl, to write its stories.
LedeAl CEO Jay Allred expressed his “regrets” to CNN and, in noting “content automation is a part of the future of local newsrooms,” in part to free journalists to do “real journalism.”
Well, I thought part of a sports reporter’s job is to cover games in person, capture the drama and key plays that make sports a part of the community and our newspapers. There’s plenty of time and room to do “real journalism” in sports, however Allred defines it, but there are still the basic parts of what a newspaper is, and that is to be there to cover the action.
I get that even in the best of times, it was impossible to be at every game. Even 30, 40 and more years ago, the best of the daily newspapers did not staff every game. They chose the ones that were the most important or were the best matched teams, including the city/hometown teams, maybe covered two or three regional games and had sports clerks help with the rest.
Ironically enough, one comments thread on a national news platform that covered this story had very little outrage over AI contributing to the demise of community journalism and opportunities for young journalists to hone their craft ... it was just baloney politics as usual and how AI was “more accurate” than what most reporters have to say.
No, this has to do with being at sporting events and covering games and capturing the drama and excitement of these games. Or at a city council meeting where you capture what was said and are able to put it in proper context – such as the newspaper that was at a meeting where the future of the community’s library and renewal of the library’s lease on a city-owned building were floated.
On that second point – the library one – and to make a long story short, by being there and reporting what happened at that meeting, it rallied the community behind the library and it appears that a community institution was saved.
That’s something AI can’t do.
Nor can it capture the drama and excitement of a thrilling game.
Just as I did with my inclusion of a crucial few plays in my game recap story of Atlantic vs. Clarke – the hard-charging runs of 60-yards plus by an up-and-coming fullback that helped set up two key touchdowns (both short passes), and a 70-yard pass play on a third-and-13 situation to hold off a rally.
I was there. I saw the 70-yard pass play.
At this point, LedeAl just doesn’t get it.
We still have the luxury of local stringers who have helped us out greatly. It wouldn’t be possible to cover eight schools without their help. And the coaches, we can’t stress enough how thankful we are to get help from you on Friday nights. By all means, help us out ... and have your local sports editor cover the action.
That’s something we as humans are built to do.
And AI, at this point, cannot do.
And for those who might criticize our human-generated work ... consider that AI is the alternative. An alternative I assure you you will not want.
* * *
AEW has nothing on Nebraska volleyball.
On Aug. 27, All Elite Wrestling hosted its All In supercard pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, and drew an estimated 81,000 fans. That broke a previous record held by WWE at WrestleMania 32 (just over 80,000; WrestleMania III, the one where Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant matched up, had an actual attendance of 78,000).
This week at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., bested them all.
The Nebraska women’s volleyball team hosted its first-ever outdoor volleyball game at the iconic football stadium, and it was indeed “Volleyball Day” in the Cornhusker state as 92,003 fans packed the stadium to witness history.
It was the largest paid crowd to witness a women’s sport event.
They didn’t go home disappointed, as the Huskers beat in-state rival Nebraska-Omaha 3-0.
And they got a lot for their money, as they saw Wayne State vs. Nebraska-Kearney beforehand in Division II volleyball.
It was a pretty good bargain, for $25 for adults and $5 for students.
ESPN covered the event well, and middle blocker Andi Jackson told the sports network how glad she was able to be a part of history.
“It’s incredible. I don’t have enough words to describe it,” Jackson said on ESPN. “We were walking out of the tunnel after the second set, and we heard on the speaker we had just broken the world record. Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were also so excited. I can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of it.”
I can only imagine if the weather will be good enough in November to have Iowa women’s basketball host a game at Kinnick Stadium. Sure, it’s a bit smaller than Memorial Stadium, but the turnout would assuredly be impressive.
* * *
Finally, some quick thoughts on the loss of two more WWE legends.
Terry Funk was one of those bad guys you loved to boo. Before he was a hardcore legend in ECW and later, his old WWF (as it was known then) stomping grounds, Funk was the tobacco-spittin’, jobber-branding bully who gave the Junkyard Dog a hard time. He also gave Hulk Hogan some tough matches, but never won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.
He and Mick Foley did come through and they won the WWF Tag Team titles in early 1998. So he did get something to honor this legend.
And don’t forget, he did have a legendary feud with Harley Race, the northwest Missouri native who grew up in a small community near Maryville, just 70 miles south of Atlantic.
Then there’s Bray Wyatt, “The Fiend” who terrorized opponents with his creepy, Deliverance-like personality. Then he became a demented knockoff of Mister Rogers with his “Firefly Funhouse.”
I just wish Bray had Irwin R. Shyster (IRS) on his show, scaring the little kiddies into paying their taxes and that their moms and dads would lose their home if they were even a day late. What a forum that would have been for IRS.
And what a moment that would have been between father and son. You knew Mike Rotunda (IRS) was Windham “Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt” Rotunda’s father.
There’s also a load of memories watching Bob Barker on “The Price Is Right” as well.
And then back in eastern Iowa, my uncle passed away after a battle with dementia last weekend. Nearly a year after another uncle, who lived in Washington state, passed after a blood-related illness. Both were on my dad’s side and each married his only two sisters.
More childhood icons and family ... gone.