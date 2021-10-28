“But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
-1 Corinthians 15:57
As a sports fan, there are fewer things more frustrating than watching your team give away a victory. They win every statistical category except the one that matters, the final score. Somehow, they find a way to lose without even making the other team earn it. (If you need a better visual, see the last two Iowa-Iowa State football games.) Our verse today is about the greatest victory of all time being given away and yet, I’m filled with joy!
Paul has been writing to the Corinthians about resurrection life. This verse is in contrast to the power of sin and grave. Though we deserved to be under the power of sin and feel death’s sting, we have instead been given a victory. We didn’t and could never earn such a victory. Yet out of God’s great love for us, He gave us the victory by sending His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ.
I’ve always noticed the team that loses every statistical category except the one that matters, the final score, is not filled with any less joy than if they had dominated the whole game. In fact, knowing they escaped defeat, the team almost seems more joyful. Victory tastes all the sweeter knowing defeat was so near. Let it be so with us. Defeat was nearer than we care to admit. In fact, Scripture says we were dead. Game over. And then the greatest comeback ever recorded happened in Jesus Christ. God handed us a victory and snatched us from the hands of defeat. Let’s spend today and the rest of our days celebrating this wonderful gift, O victory in Jesus.