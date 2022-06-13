Last month, Cass County adopted a Recreational Trails Plan, which serves as a guide to expanding recreational opportunities for residents of southwest Iowa.
On an often-overlooked piece of rural infrastructure, bicyclists come into view as they traverse the abandoned rail route that runs between Atlantic and Audubon. Seeing cyclists here is commonplace now—but it didn’t happen by accident.
“The increased relevance of trail networks is a longstanding project, with a goal of connecting folks to nature and giving them more recreational opportunities right here at home,” said Dave Chase, president of Nishna Valley Trails, a nonprofit organization that engages in advocacy of the development of recreational trails, including promoting development of the T-Bone Trail that will connect Atlantic and Cass County to national and state networks of recreational throughways. “It’s hard to understate how the development of these trails brings people together and makes our communities more desirable,” Chase added.
With any desire to expand recreational opportunities comes the need for money, says Chase. And with the influx of federal dollars via COVID-19 relief and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the potential for increased investment energizes conversations about the way forward for communities seeking to boost safe outdoor recreation.
Last month, with the help of SWIPCO planning professionals, Cass County adopted its 2022 Recreational Trails Plan, a document that lays out plans for trails across the county and in each community—including multi-use pedestrian and bike trails (both paved and un-paved), as well as water trails and equestrian trails. The trail plan provides important context for individuals, government entities, and non-governmental organizations who have an interest in outdoor recreation and non-motorized transportation in the region. No financial obligations for Cass County are attached to the plan—but the document itself is a crucial piece of a funding puzzle when it comes to state and federal grant opportunities.
“While this document is largely non-binding and serves as a framework, many grants for trails and recreational development require counties to have an updated trail plan,” said Dani Briggs, a planning technician with SWIPCO who worked to develop the plan with community stakeholders. “The Recreational Trails Plan lets folks know where your community wants to go as they decide whether to fund your proposed projects.” Briggs also notes that the group tasked with writing the Recreational Trails Plan solicited community input in an outdoor recreation survey of Cass County residents, which showed recreational trails among the top-desired amenities by respondents.
Stakeholders involved in the plan’s creation include municipal and county leaders, Cass County Iowa State University Extension, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Conservation, Healthy Cass County, Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, Nishna Valley Trails, and community members who are committed to the development of recreational trails in the region. Over many months, they worked together to identify strengths and opportunities inherent in recreational trail development, seeking community input and, finally, approval from Cass County supervisors—who adopted the plan unanimously.
“This is really a project aimed at bringing people together in a way that’s fair, equitable, and accessible to anyone who wants to experience all of Cass County and southwest Iowa,” Chase said. “That’s what it’s all about—taking this wonderful place and making it an even more attractive place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The complete 2022 Cass County Recreational Trails Plan can be found at the Cass County Conservation Office website (https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/conservation-office/) under the Parks/Wildlife Information tab. Printed copies of the trails plan can be found at the Cass County Extension Office (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022), at the public library in Atlantic (407 Poplar St. Atlantic, IA 50022), and at City Hall in Massena (100 Main St. Massena, IA 50853).