The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display His craftsmanship. Psalm 19:1 NLT
We are so blessed to see the sunrise each morning looking out over the land beyond our deck. Sometimes at dawn, God’s brushstrokes flash across the heavens with fiery oranges and blazing reds, while other mornings, He has His gentle pastel palette in hand to decorate the sweetness of a new day.
Being part of the audience during these privileged moments reminds me of Psalm 19:1-2 NLT, which says, “The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display His craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make Him known.” I was also reminded of my confirmation memory verses in Psalm 8 NIV. It begins, “O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!” Verses 3-4 NLT proclaim, “When I look at the night sky and see the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have set in place, what are mere mortals that you should think about them, human beings that you should care for them?”
God’s masterpieces remind us of who God is and who we are. His exquisite and fascinating creation proclaims and displays His glory, majesty, power, and unlimited expanses. Yet we are fully and individually known by the Lord to the point that He knows the number of hairs upon our heads! Matt. 10:30. God’s creativity includes you and me as well! Some of us are flashes of fiery orange and blazing reds, while others of us are gentle pastels. And as we stand in awe of His creation, God stands in awe of each of us and smiles. Ephesians 2:10 NLT tells us that “we are God’s masterpiece, created anew in Christ Jesus to do good works.”
We are so gloriously blessed to be the audience for God’s daily works of art, but remember, we are included as God’s masterpiece as well. We may struggle to see others in this light, and even more so, at times, to see ourselves in this light. “Me, God’s masterpiece?” But it is the truth, plain and simple! Ask Him to help you see yourself and others, as He sees each of us…as His masterpiece!
Prayer: Lord God, as I bask in the glory created by the work of your fingers, please help me also bask in your unending joy and love, as you give me eyes to see myself and others as your masterpiece. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Pastor Nancy Jensen, retired United Church of Christ pastor -This piece is from “Victorious Vibes,” by Pastor Nancy Jensen