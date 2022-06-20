Article 1, section 2 of the U.S. Constitution states in part, " The House of Representatives shall be composed of members chosen every second year by the people of several states." So who are 'the people' who get to vote? The founding fathers use the term 'the people' to mean free white males such as themselves.
Article 2, section 8 talks of the importance "of the Militia to execute the laws of the Union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions to provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the Militia." The dictionary term for Militia is "An army composed of ordinary citizens rather than professional soldiers, on call for service in an emergency."
The second amendment is all about the importance of maintaining a well regulated Militia.
"A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." One sentence. We know in 1791 the term 'the people' does not mean everyone. It means free white males. One way the constitution provides for arming the Militia is to ensure that its citizens soldiers have the right to keep and bear arms.
The second amendment is about protecting the Militia and the citizen soldiers that are part of a Militia. If the founding fathers wanted to protect stand alone individual gun rights, they could have done so without tying gun rights to a well regulated Militia. Even then gun rights would have been for people like themselves.