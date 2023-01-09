Possibly you recall the "Information Superhighway," a phrase popularized by then-Vice President Al Gore to describe the internet. The expectation was that universal connectivity would lead to widespread enlightenment and social progress. Instead, we got QAnon, TikTok, metastasizing superstition and the cult of Donald J. Trump -- a speedway to delusion and disorder. We got social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Tags

Trending Food Videos