We need food for energy and survival as we live, work, and play in the environment. We need a sustainable environment, one which has quality and abundance of natural resources (Soil, Water, and Air) for all stakeholders (Humans and Nature). There will need to be a Big Transition For Farmers for this story to have a happy ending.
What is Food Security? Based on the 1996 World Food Summit, food security is defined when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life. Food needs to be available, accessable, usable, and sustainable. Actions of coming together and not letting our world be destroyed will have an impact on food production.
This idea of Food Security and Insecurity are points of concern for me. How do you maintain food security? We are not giving individuals and families much of a choice in the food they eat. Monocultures are replacing diversity. Big Corporations take over more control from farm to market, which is causing Small Farmers to be placed on the endangered list. If local control is being lost, what can be done to ensure food security? Access to quality, nutritious food is fundamental to human existence. Secure access to food will produce positive impacts, including economic growth and job creation which would help reduce poverty. Iowa State University and Diversity In The Corn Belt is examining what farmers need to be doing to address food production.
Is there enough Food to supply the daily requirements to each individual in the world? Why are so many people in the world hungry? Can we feed the world and ensure no one goes hungry? Food insecurity is influenced by a number of factors, including income, employment, race/ethnicity, and disability. A record 349 million people across 79 countries are facing acute food insecurity, up from 287 million in 2021. More than 900,000 people worldwide are fighting to survive in famine-like conditions. Hunger in America affects more than 34 million people, including 9 million children according to the USDA. These facts are totally unacceptable, especially with all of the technology and methods available to us in growing food!
The population growth around the world, the increased demand for food, the high cost of food, the lack of diversity of plant species, the decrease in quality natural resources (Soil, Water, and Air), the limitation of the availability of land for farming, and the large amount of food waste all contribute to food insecurity. How many times do we think about people not getting enough of the correct nutrition, then do very little about it? Do we ever wonder what effect the lack of quality food has on physical, mental, and emotional health of kids and adults? The professionals tell us the Pandemic had an effect on the learning of kids and yet we stop the free lunch for all students now that the Pandemic has slowed down.
Are Genetically Modified Crops the Answer to World Hunger? I taught Biotechnology for 35 years. We examined the advantages and disadvantages of this process. Genetic engineering can improve crop yield, resulting in greater production of certain crops. These plants are also engineered pest-resistant crops, helping local farmers better withstand environmental challenges, which might otherwise wipe out production and harvest. The disadvantages to humans and the environment are allergic reactions, possibly contaminating the soil, the nutritional value might be altered, insects could become resistant to the engineered plant, and biodiversity is lost. Humans are in a constant conflict with new ideas because of their attitudes, feelings, and traditions. What can be done to bring harmony to this struggle? What can be done to regulate Biotechnology? What will be your conclusion and what data will you have to support your rules and regulations?
Soup kitchens, food banks, school lunch programs, growing another row, community gardens, purchasing local, and other programs which provide food to people in need are all wonderful solutions. However, are we giving people a choice of what they want to eat or are we telling them this is what they should eat? When you go to purchase your food at local markets from local farmers, do you see the cost? Can we really expect the people in need to be able to afford this nutritional food? The United Nations back in 2017, set sustainable development goals which are to be accomplished by the year 2030. The goal is for everyone around the world to have enough high quality food to sustain a healthy life. In order to obtain this goal, we need to understand food insecurity is an Economical, Political, Environmental, and Agricultural issue! Improving incomes, improving employment, improving race and gender equality, and reducing the negative impacts of climate change and environmental deterioration will need to be addressed if we are going to fulfill the mission of food security for all.